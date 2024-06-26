TestFit Launches Groundbreaking Generative Design for Better Building Optimization

DALLAS, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestFit, the leading real estate development feasibility platform, today announced the launch of Generative Design , revolutionizing building optimization through computational artificial intelligence (AI), available this July.



TestFit has been at the forefront of building optimization since the company's first line of code was written in 2016. TestFit Site Solver, one of the most powerful computational AI co-creation tools today, allows users to generate site plans instantly with real-time insights into design, cost, and constructability.

Generative Design is the next step forward for TestFit, allowing AI to test site solutions, on its own, based on specific project requirements.

Clifton Harness, CEO and Co-Founder of TestFit, underscores the significance: “Real estate development is innately bespoke. Every piece of land is unique, requiring every building to be a prototype. While experience and local knowledge can be applied to decision-making, with Generative Design, a machine can test every possible configuration, inclusive of what we would never even think to try.”

Traditionally, generative design requires a deep expertise in complex computational algorithms. But with TestFit Generative Design, users can easily define the targets they need with filters like floor area ratio (FAR), parking ratio, and yield on cost, to find the best option for their specific needs.

“TestFit Generative Design begins your project with a goal, allowing you to start with an optimized site plan. We believe this approach enhances both productivity and creativity,” continues Harness.

Generative Design is the first of its kind for architecture, especially for commodity buildings. Most current generative design software caters to smaller-scale production like manufacturing and industrial design. TestFit Generative Design is different and works for sites of all scales from multi-family development to industrial buildings.

"We're providing users with the ability to explore a multitude of design possibilities in a fraction of the time it would take using traditional methods,” Laura Paciano, SVP of Growth at TestFit elaborates. “In an era of land scarcity and escalating housing demand, Generative Design promises better and more efficient use for every site."

TestFit continues to lead the charge in advancing the innovation of AI and real estate feasibility, offering a building optimization tool that helps reinvent the development process.

Generative Design will be available in July. Join the waitlist .

About TestFit

TestFit is the leading real estate feasibility platform for developers, architects, and contractors to realize the full potential of land through trusted automation. Over 650 deals are evaluated every week on the TestFit platform. Our real-time AI optimizes for the best design solutions with insights into design, cost, and constructability so the deal team can save time on site planning, reduce risk on acquiring deals, and increase site potential. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, TestFit is made up of a remote team of industry professionals around the world. Learn more at TestFit.io .

