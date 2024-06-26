Child Hunger: Food Lion Feeds’ Summer Initiative Catalyzes Change

Partnership with suppliers doubles the impact, providing more meals

SALISBURY, N.C., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds announces the launch of its Summers Without Hunger initiative, aimed at addressing childhood food insecurity and increasing access to nutritious food during the summer. The annual campaign encourages customers to be catalysts for change and join the fight to tackle food insecurity by purchasing specially designed reusable bags for $3 at any Food Lion store. Since the campaign began in 2019, customers have helped provide more than 57 million meals*. The campaign, which runs June 26 – July 23, benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, and local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

Supporting the initiative is easy. Food Lion customers can purchase a specially designed reusable bag in-store or online via Food Lion To Go. Proceeds from all specially designed reusable bags purchased by customers will be generously matched by 10 Food Lion suppliers: Campbell’s, Coca-Cola, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, General Mills, Kellanova, Kraft Heinz, Knorr, Pepsi Beverages and Triscuit, doubling the impact, up to $1 million. As a result, every bag purchased provides the equivalent of 60 meals. Customers can also use the digital keypad at checkout to donate a specific dollar amount or round up their purchases to support the effort.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 5 children across America experiences hunger, especially during the summer months. Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer is working to increase access to nutritious food by uniting with customers and suppliers to help ensure that families and their children have access to the nourishment they deserve.

“When children are out of school, many lack immediate access to healthy and nutritious foods,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “With the support of our valued customers and suppliers, we are helping nourish children in the towns and cities we serve, setting them up for success in life. Together, we can be the catalysts for change, ensuring children and their families have access to nutritious food.”

In addition to donations from customers, suppliers and Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion associates will also volunteer throughout the campaign at several local Feeding America partner food banks to help distribute food to neighbors experiencing hunger.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating 1.5 billion meals** by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the Summers Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion and participating vendors match customers’ purchases of specially designed reusable bags from June 26 – July 23, 2024.

**Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 23 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

