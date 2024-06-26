Frozen Foods Market to Hit $363.7 billion by 2028

Chicago, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The frozen foods market is projected to grow from USD 284.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 363.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The frozen foods market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by shifting consumer preferences and lifestyle changes. As consumers lead busier lives, the convenience of frozen meals and ingredients is increasingly attractive. Moreover, the perception of frozen foods as a reliable source of nutrition and freshness has improved, thanks to advanced freezing techniques. The frozen foods market is evolving to meet the demands of health-conscious consumers seeking quick, nutritious, and tasty meal options, making it a dynamic and expanding sector in the food industry.

Based on product, convenience foods and ready meals are expected to become one of the dominant products in the market

The frozen convenience foods market is witnessing rapid growth due to a variety of compelling factors. To begin, changing consumer lifestyles marked by hectic schedules and a preference for time-saving solutions are driving the demand for convenient meal choices. Frozen foods provide a swift and effortless means for consumers to access a diverse range of dishes, including ready-to-eat entrees and pre-cut vegetables, reducing preparation time and simplifying meal planning.

Additionally, advances in food technology and packaging have resulted in improved quality and extended shelf life for frozen products. Innovative freezing methods, combined with sophisticated packaging materials, ensure that frozen convenience foods maintain their flavor, texture, and nutritional value over prolonged periods. One innovative freezing technique commonly used in frozen foods is flash freezing. Flash freezing is a rapid freezing process that involves subjecting food products to extremely low temperatures, typically well below -18°C (-0.4°F), in a short period. This technique helps preserve the quality of the food by forming smaller ice crystals, which reduces cell damage and moisture loss during freezing. This has bolstered consumer confidence in the overall quality of frozen options.

Based on region, Europe is anticipated to dominate the frozen foods market

In the upcoming years, due to the region's well-developed and mature retail infrastructure, including an extensive network of supermarkets and hypermarkets, which makes it conducive for the distribution and sale of frozen food products. This robust retail landscape ensures easy accessibility for consumers and promotes the adoption of frozen convenience foods.

Europe boasts a robust cold chain infrastructure comprising temperature-controlled storage, transportation, and distribution facilities. This infrastructure ensures that frozen food products maintain their quality and safety throughout the supply chain. The efficient cold chain network not only reduces the risk of food spoilage and contamination but also allows for the availability of a wide range of frozen food products in both urban and rural areas. This extensive and reliable infrastructure underpins the growth of the frozen foods market in Europe.

Key Players in the Market

Major players operating in the frozen foods market include General Mills Inc. (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Unilever (Netherlands), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), Conagra Brands, Inc (US), Kellogg's Company (US), Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), and The Kraft Heinz Company (US). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share, products with wider applications, broader geographical use cases, and a larger product footprint.

