Notice to ENIC-NARIC customers
SLOVENIA, June 26 - Dear customers,
Due to the continuous increase in the number of applications received and the limited human resources of the ENIC-NARIC center, we inform you that the evaluation process may take a long time. We strive to process each application as quickly and accurately as possible, but we ask for your understanding and patience during this time.
