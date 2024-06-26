HYCU® Appoints Chris Nelson as VP of Global Sales and Business Development

Established Industry Leader to Move HYCU to Next Phase of Company Growth

Boston, Massachusetts, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the world leader in SaaS data protection and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced Chris Nelson has joined the company as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. Nelson will report directly to Coley Burke, CRO, and will be responsible for driving pipeline growth and top-line revenue expansion.

Nelson has a long-standing record of bolstering sales, delivering on opportunity creation, building pipeline, and complementing strategic business development initiatives. His appointment comes at a crucial time as the company looks to capitalize on the success of its innovative R-Cloud platform and recent announcements with Dell, Nutanix, Google, and Atlassian.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris to the HYCU team," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "His extensive experience in data protection and disaster recovery, coupled with his deep understanding of our industry, makes him the ideal leader to move our sales efforts forward. Chris' expertise in high-velocity, transactional sales will be instrumental in helping us achieve our ambitious growth targets."

Nelson brings a wealth of experience to HYCU, having worked in the data protection, disaster recovery, and storage industries for more than twenty years. Prior to HYCU, Nelson held senior sales leadership positions at DomainTools, Zerto, Hitachi Vantara, and Quantum. He brings a proven track record in building and scaling sales and business development organizations to align strategically with desired business objectives and global growth strategies.

"I'm excited to join HYCU at this pivotal moment and my new position fits perfectly with what drives me, winning and changing lives," said Chris Nelson. "My passion is working with any new customer to show them what is possible through change or helping a sales executive attain goals faster. Now, with R-Cloud, we have an incredible platform that addresses and underserved and critical market need – multi-cloud and SaaS application protection and recovery. My focus will be on equipping our worldwide sales team with the tools, support, and leadership necessary to capitalize on this opportunity and to drive substantial revenue growth."

Following on the recent announcement where the Boston Business Journal named HYCU a Best Place to Work, Nelson's appointment underscores HYCU's commitment to hiring and expanding its market presence and delivering innovative data protection solutions to businesses worldwide.

For more information on HYCU, visit: hycu.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

