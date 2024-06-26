Workhorse Expands Certified Dealer Network with Eco Auto of North Boston

CINCINNATI, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS ) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced the addition of Eco Auto to its Workhorse Certified Dealer Network. Eco Auto is Workhorse's first dealer in the Greater Boston area and its 13th dealer nationwide.



Located in the northwest Boston community of Tewksbury, MA, Eco Auto specializes in empowering businesses with sustainable commercial vehicle solutions. Massachusetts is a key state for electric vehicle (EV) adoption, driven by the MOR-EV program, which makes it more cost-effective for fleets to transition to zero-emission vehicles. The program offers substantial rebates on the purchase or lease of electric trucks, with base voucher rebates ranging from $30,000 to $60,000 per vehicle. The program is available to private businesses, universities, nonprofits, and municipalities.

“Eco Auto is committed to lowering the barriers of entry to sustainable transportation, and we are excited about our partnership with Workhorse to continue to bolster our offerings in the commercial fleet electrification space,” said Al Salas, owner of Eco Auto. “It's an honor to be a pioneer in our market and we are looking forward to serving businesses and municipalities that are looking to reduce their carbon footprint here in New England.”

With a steadfast commitment to customer service, Eco Auto offers a comprehensive range of services, from purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles to evaluating energy solutions and providing expert EV maintenance. Now, with the inclusion of Workhorse’s Class 4-6 electric work trucks, Eco Auto is positioned to deliver even greater value to its commercial customers.

“Our expansion into the Boston area with Eco Auto is a crucial step in growing our dealer network,” said Rick Dauch, CEO of Workhorse. “Partnering with dealers who are deeply committed to the EV space and the transition to alternative fuels is essential for our mission. Together, we aim to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and support businesses in achieving their zero-emissions goals.”

As Workhorse continues to lead the charge in electrifying the commercial vehicle sector, the collaboration with Eco Auto marks a significant step in broadening the availability of zero-emission transportation across the Northeast. To ensure seamless integration, Workhorse provides dealers with comprehensive technical and vehicle maintenance training. Additionally, certified dealers like Eco Auto invest in EV charging infrastructure, specialized tooling, and spare parts inventory to maintain high-quality service standards.

About Eco Auto of North Boston

Eco Auto, located in Tewksbury, MA, is dedicated to offering advanced electric and hybrid vehicle solutions to commercial clients. Their mission is to lower the barrier of entry to sustainable transportation, helping customers Drive Green and Save Green. Eco Auto provides a wide range of services with a focus on customer satisfaction and sustainable transportation. For more information, visit myecoauto.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com .

Media Contact:

Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

WKHS@gateway-grp.com