Patriot Glass Solutions, a Subsidiary of C-Bond Systems, Continues to Broaden its Geographic Reach with New Purchase Orders to Install C-Bond Ballistic-Resistant System at a USAA location in North Carolina and a Courthouse in Oklahoma

SAN ANTONIO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary continues to broaden its geographic reach with two new purchase orders to install C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) at a United Services Automobile Association (USAA) location in North Carolina and a courthouse in Oklahoma.

Patriot Glass Solutions will custom-cut the ballistic-resistant film and the installations will be completed by trained local film installers in C-Bond’s growing dealer network, which now includes 50 dealers.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness. C-Bond BRS is certified by third-party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, Level III, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards. C-Bond BRS is more affordable than bullet-resistant polycarbonate materials and is easy to install.

“We are encouraged by the growth of our business outside our home state of Texas, which means our mission to expand awareness of our name and capabilities is taking hold,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond Systems. “We are also seeing increased opportunities where our products are being specified by architects. In addition to these new jobs in North Carolina and Oklahoma, we are seeing interest and bidding jobs in California, Colorado, and more.”

Patriot Glass Solutions also offers a forced-entry resistant security film system called C-Bond Secure, which utilizes C-Bond’s glass strengthener with security film. C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, giving law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2024, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 14, 2024, November 14, 2023, and August 14, 2023, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

