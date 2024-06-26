South Africa Healthcare IT Consulting Market CAGR to be at 17.1% | $77.01 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

South Africa Healthcare IT Consulting Market CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the South Africa Healthcare IT Consulting market was valued for $188.41 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $918.46 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 17.01%.

Prime determinants of growth:

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in need of healthcare IT consulting for patient data management and technological advancement in the healthcare sector is anticipated to boost the growth of market. However, high cost of healthcare IT consulting is anticipated to hinder the growth of market. On the contrary, high presence of market players who provides healthcare IT consulting services and rise in dependency on technology in the field of healthcare is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

The healthcare application analysis, design, and development segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on consulting type, the healthcare application analysis, design, and development segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the South Africa Healthcare IT Consulting market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the high presence of market players who provides analysis, design, and development consulting services in healthcare sector. However, the HCIT strategy and project/program management segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 17.60% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growth in trend of digitalization in healthcare, rise in demand for preventive care solutions are the major factors that drive the growth of the market.

The healthcare providers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on end users, the healthcare providers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two fifth of the South Africa Healthcare IT Consulting market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of healthcare IT consulting services by healthcare providers such as hospitals, clinics and others. However, the healthcare payers segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 17.20% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: –

IBM Watson Health

Oracle Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG, Veradigm LLC.

Front Enders

General Electric Company

Veradigm LLC

HCL Technologies Limited.

Deloitte

PwC

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global South Africa Healthcare IT Consulting market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, partnership, acquisition, and business expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

