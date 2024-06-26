OSCE strengthens stakeholder co-operation in Moldova to prevent youth crime

On 25 June, the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department and the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities held a workshop for state authorities on strengthening multi-stakeholder engagement to effectively prevent youth involvement in criminal and corrupt activities. The workshop in Chisinau was organized in co-operation with Foundation Terre des hommes Moldova.

During the workshop, 30 representatives of relevant state authorities, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Research, and municipalities discussed current challenges and needs in strengthening youth crime prevention efforts in Moldova.

The participants learned about international good practices in effectively identifying youth at risk of recruitment and involvement in crime to prioritize such cases and address the root causes of youth crime through enhanced co-operation among stakeholders to prevent timely a potential criminal career. The workshop also served as a platform for discussions on leveraging collaboration between government agencies, schools and social services to prevent at-risk youth from becoming involved in criminality.

The workshop was organized as part of the multi-year extra-budgetary project “Enhancing youth crime and drug use prevention through education on legality and awareness campaigns addressing threats of organized crime and corruption” funded by Finland. Further donors supporting this project are Andorra, Germany, Italy, Norway and Poland.