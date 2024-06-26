POWELL, Ohio, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iron Pulley announced the launch of Tire Robot ( https://tirerobot.com ), the first AI search engine designed for tire and wheel shoppers as a dramatically improved alternative to Google search.



"The future of search is not a handful of competitors to Google and Bing but hundreds of independent search engines that can enrich results with subject knowledge," said Tony Zara, founder of Iron Pulley. "The days of competing on Google are ending. Now, we compete with Google. Every e-commerce site or publisher has the power to do this and take control of their own destiny. AI is helping small teams compete with giants.”

Tire Robot's unique approach to search combines the knowledge of AI, it’s own product and fitment data, with price and BNPL financing data powered by Waterbucket.com, creating a powerful recommendation engine that delivers a superior user experience compared to Google or even AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Perplexity.

About Iron Pulley

Iron Pulley is a performance marketing agency that develops solutions to drive results for e-commerce clients including patented innovations like Waterbucket for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) advertising and the Power Impact Index for weather and power outage related audience targeting.

Media Contact:

Email: press@ironpulley.com

Phone: 614-285-4647