Genasys Awarded LRAD Systems Order from Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding B.V. for German Navy F-126 Frigate Project

6th International Navy to Select LRAD 950NXTs for Long-Range Communication and Scalable Escalation of Force

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced an LRAD 950NXT systems order from Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding B.V. (Damen) for the German Navy’s new F-126 frigates, the largest shipbuilding project in the history of the German Navy. Damen will outfit four frigates with multiple LRAD 950NXT systems, with an option to outfit two additional frigates. The first shipment is scheduled this September with further shipments in fiscal years 2025 and 2026



“Since its launch two years ago, the 950NXT has quickly become the world’s leading remotely operated, maritime acoustic hailing device (AHD) with six international navies and several superyacht installations,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys. “The 950NXTs in this order will be integrated with Thales Group’s Combat Management System to provide long-range communication out to 3,000 meters and initiate escalation of force (EOF) protocols for the German Navy’s F-126 frigates.”

Mr. Danforth added, “Beyond naval and maritime deployments, 950NXTs have also been installed for critical infrastructure protection (CIP) throughout the world. The growing demand for our maritime safety and CIP solutions are driving a robust pipeline of 950NXT business.”

Every U.S. Navy surface combatant and 31 international Navies and Coast Guards are using LRAD systems for a wide variety of applications including exclusion zone enforcement, search and rescue operations, ship self-defense, environmental response, and during anti-piracy, human trafficking and smuggling interdictions.

Featuring an integrated HD camera, high-intensity searchlight and robust, IP-addressable full pan & tilt drive, when integrated with radar or motion sensors the LRAD 950NXT provides automated alerts and becomes a fully functional, unmanned communication, perimeter security, and first response system.

LRAD’s unmatched acoustic technology is enclosed in a rugged housing and operates reliably and effectively in the harshest maritime conditions. LRAD is the most thoroughly tested AHD available having successfully passed approximately 40 separate U.S government tests, including all MILSPEC testing for heat, humidity and shock

