AYR Cannabis Dispensary Strengthens Illinois Retail Presence With Opening Of Hometown Dispensary

MIAMI, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Cannabis Dispensary , a cannabis retail chain owned by AYR Wellness Inc . (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announced the opening of AYR Cannabis Dispensary Hometown, the Company’s third retail location in Illinois and 92nd nationwide.



Located in a suburb of Chicago at 4140 SW Hwy, Hometown, IL 60456, AYR Cannabis Dispensary Hometown began serving adult-use consumers on June 25. The dispensary features a welcoming environment for customers with a retail floor of approximately 4,200 square feet.

"We're proud to continue our growth in Illinois with the opening of AYR Cannabis Dispensary Hometown, our third location in the state and 92nd nationwide," said David Goubert, President and CEO of AYR. "This stunning new dispensary will offer AYR’s first-class service and experience to the cannabis community of Hometown, Illinois. We look forward to building fruitful, long-lasting relationships with new adult-use consumers and exploring future growth within the state."

Conveniently located near the Chicago Midway International Airport, AYR Cannabis Dispensary Hometown customers can enjoy a smooth and efficient shopping experience with eight point-of-sale registers and ample parking. For added convenience, AYR Hometown is situated less than one mile from the Ashburn Commuter Rail and just a 10-minute drive from Midway Airport. The surrounding area also offers a selection of Chicago restaurant favorites, including Portillo's and Giordano's within a close proximity. AYR’s friendly and knowledgeable staff, comprised of experienced industry budtenders with in-depth product knowledge of the dispensary’s product selection, are committed to assist customers in finding the perfect cannabis products for their needs.

The opening of AYR Cannabis Dispensary Hometown underscores the Company's unwavering commitment to providing first-rate retail experiences that elevate the Illinois cannabis market. AYR recently rebranded its two dispensaries in Quincy, Illinois, and expects to open an additional dispensary in the state later this summer. To learn more about AYR Wellness’s product offerings and discounts or to locate your nearest dispensary, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 90+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

