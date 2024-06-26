StepStone Real Estate Named Investment Consultancy of the Year By IPE Real Estate for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Real Estate (SRE), the real estate arm of private markets investment firm StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), announced today that it was the recipient of the 2024 IPE Real Estate Global Awards’ Investment Consultancy of the Year. In April, SRE was also voted the Global Indirect Firm of the Year by the readers of Private Equity Real Estate (PERE).



The Investment Consultancy of the Year Award recognizes SRE’s approach to advising its institutional clients and investors on their real estate investment programs. Among the judges’ considerations in selecting SRE for the award were the innovative solutions that SRE executed for a prominent U.S. pension fund, a UK corporate pension fund, and a U.S. insurance dedicated fund demonstrated through specific case studies. SRE helped these and its other clients and investors build and optimize their portfolios and generate alpha through portfolio modeling and fund selection.

“We are extremely proud to have been recognized as Investment Consultancy of the Year for the third year in a row, just two months after being voted the Global Indirect Firm of the Year by the readers of PERE. We remain dedicated to providing our clients and investors with superior service, a deep understanding of the market, and innovative solutions to help them meet their goals,” said Jeff Giller, Partner and Head of SRE.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $678 billion of total capital, including $157 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Media:

Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR

StepStonePR@icrinc.com

1-203-682-8268