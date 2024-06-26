HealthLynked Promotes Bill Crupi to Chief Operating Officer

NAPLES, Fla., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a pioneering provider of healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Bill Crupi to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. This strategic appointment underscores HealthLynked's commitment to operational excellence and its vision to enhance healthcare connectivity.



Bill Crupi joined HealthLynked in 2023 and has since been instrumental in optimizing operational efficiencies and supporting the company's growth trajectory. With over two decades of experience in the healthcare sector, Bill has demonstrated exceptional leadership in operations management and has been a driving force in advancing HealthLynked's mission to connect patients and healthcare providers through innovative technology.

"We are delighted to elevate Bill Crupi to the role of Chief Operating Officer," said Dr. Michael Dent, Founder and CEO of HealthLynked. "Bill's extensive experience and proven track record in operational management make him the ideal candidate to lead our operations. Over the past year, I have had the pleasure of working closely with Bill and have been consistently impressed with his deep understanding of healthcare and his vision for how HealthLynked can significantly improve healthcare for everyone. His strategic insights and dedication have been invaluable to our success, and we are confident that under his leadership, HealthLynked will continue to thrive and expand."

As COO, Bill will oversee the daily operations of HealthLynked, focusing on enhancing operational efficiencies, driving strategic initiatives, and ensuring the seamless delivery of healthcare services. His leadership will be pivotal in scaling the company's network and improving the overall user experience for both patients and healthcare providers.

"I am honored to accept the role of Chief Operating Officer at HealthLynked," said Bill Crupi. "This is an exciting time for our company, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to revolutionize healthcare connectivity. We have a remarkable team, and I am eager to contribute to our shared vision of transforming healthcare through technology. HealthLynked is a game-changer for the current healthcare landscape, and I am excited to be a part of it."

Bill's promotion comes at a critical juncture for HealthLynked as the company continues to expand its network and introduce cutting-edge solutions aimed at improving patient care and provider collaboration. His appointment reinforces HealthLynked's dedication to leveraging technology to create a more connected and efficient healthcare system.

