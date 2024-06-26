Submit Release
VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum

Boston event to focus on Immunology & Inflammation (I&I) and Metabolic Diseases

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced members of VYNE’s management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum on Immunology and Inflammation (I&I) and Metabolic Diseases on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET™ platform, include a locally administered pan-BD BET inhibitor (VYN201) and an orally available BD2-selective BET inhibitor (VYN202) that were licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
908-458-9106
Tyler.Zeronda@vynetx.com

Media Relations:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com


