Kneat and Körber Pharma Consulting Partner to Accelerate Life Sciences Digitalization 

Pharma technology leader enhances its portfolio by becoming a certified Kneat reseller, implementation and managed services partner

LIMERICK, Ireland, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with leading international technology group, Körber, and its pharma consulting experts from the Körber Pharma Consulting GmbH. The agreement expands Kneat’s go-to-market by enabling Körber to resell and implement Kneat Gx, and offer managed services to its customers using the Kneat Gx platform. Körber’s expertise in manufacturing, supply chain and technology for the life sciences industry positions it well to leverage Kneat’s platform and advance the industry on its Pharma 4.0 journey.



Körber is headquartered in Germany with over 12,000 employees and operations in more than 100 locations worldwide, and its Business Area Pharma is an established technology leader in the field of life sciences technologies. With more than 125 years of life sciences expertise, Körber’s customers include some of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world.



Körber is a leader in the life sciences regulated industry, supporting customers not only in the areas of production, packaging, and inspection but also in their implementation of software for the entire manufacturing process. Körber initially plans to use Kneat Gx for Computer System Validation (CSV). Leveraging Kneat’s CSV capabilities will complement Körber’s market-leading Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Suite PAS-X, which controls, monitors and documents processes digitally in real time throughout the manufacturing cycle. Körber also plans to use Kneat for many other validation processes including Process, Equipment and Commissioning and Qualification.



“We’re delighted to add Körber to expand our partners. Körber and Kneat share a common goal, which is to help life sciences companies to develop, manufacture and deliver their products to their patients to the highest safety standard. We look forward to working with Körber to accelerate this value to our customers,” said Eddie Ryan, co-founder and CEO of Kneat.

“At Körber we have built our leadership in the life sciences space by helping companies reduce error rates and manufacturing costs, shorten time to market, and increase efficiency. Incorporating Kneat Gx brings this same level of excellence in validation to our customers,” stated Jörg Erdmann, CEO Consulting, Körber Business Area Pharma.

About Körber

Körber is an international technology group with more than 12,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: They turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies, Körber offers products, solutions and services that inspire. They act fast to customer needs, execute ideas seamlessly, and with their innovations Körber creates added value for their customers. In doing so, Körber is increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group.

At Business Area Pharma, Körber delivers the difference along the entire pharmaceutical value chain by offering a unique portfolio of integrated solutions. Based on in-depth experience spanning consulting, inspection, transport systems, packaging machines and materials, track and trace and software, Körber understands the challenges in pharmaceutical processes and regulation that their customers face day to day, from the beginning to the end of their production. For them, Körber delivers the difference to unlock the potential of global pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. We lead the industry in customer satisfaction with an unblemished record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies show a 40% or more reduction in validation cycle times, nearly 20% faster speed to market, and 80% reduced changeover time.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat’s business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat’s software within the customer’s validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat’s software within the customer’s organization and the compliance of Kneat’s platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investor’s own risk.

For further information:

Katie Keita, Kneat Investor Relations

P: + 1 902-450-2660

E: investors@kneat.com