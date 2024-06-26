Theratechnologies to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

MONTREAL, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced the Company will report financial results and provide a business update for its second quarter ended May 31, 2024, on Wednesday, July 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by other members of the management team, including Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and John Leasure, Global Commercial Officer who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access. Conference call dial-in and replay information can be found below.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION Conference Call Date July 10, 2024 Conference Call Time 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4mkgkywo

Dial in 1-888-513-4119 (toll free) or 1-412-902-6615 (international) Access Code 0474907 CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 (US) / 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) International Toll 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code 4477930 Replay End Date July 17, 2024 To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under ‘ Past Events’ .

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:

Philippe Dubuc

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

pdubuc@theratech.com

438-315-6608