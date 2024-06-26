TURIN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT INVITES TOURISTS FROM THE WORLD: DARIO GALLINA: 'TORINO IS WAITING FOR A TOURIST'
EINPresswire.com/ -- The president of the Turin Chamber of Commerce, Dario Gallina, a profound connoisseur of the city, invites tourists from all over the world to visit the Italian city that sits at the center of Europe. Gallina explain: 'Turin, an excellent European stage. Already the capital of Italy, this city located in the heart of the ancient continent has transformed itself from an industrial city to a cultural and tourist center, enhancing the best signs of the manufacturing history that was written here in the 20th century, starting with automotive. Turin is truly a city full of treasures to discover, where history, culture, nature and authenticity come together in a unique experience," confirms Turin Chamber of Commerce President Dario Gallina. The capital of Piedmont enjoys a strategic location, at the foot of the Alps, surrounded by mountains and valleys, and less than an hour from the sea of Liguria and the French Riviera. Among the extraordinary visits possible in Turin is to the Egyptian Museum, the second largest in the world after Cairo. Its collections tell the fascinating story of anti-Egypt. Also not to be missed in the city is a visit to the Cinema Museum and the Automobile Museum-more than 80 brands on display-along with important contemporary art collections. All of which express "the soul of a creative city with a vibrant art scene".
'Turin, however, is a city to be experienced starting with its charming tree-lined boulevards and large parks, making it one of the greenest cities in Europe. In addition, the historic squares, palaces and elegant fashion stores tell a story of nobility and sophistication. "The Piazza Castello, with the royal palace and the Stupinigi hunting lodge, is an example of architectural grandeur," stresses the Chamber of Commerce president. A few kilometers from Turin, then, the Reggia di Venaria is an architectural and cultural jewel that has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is a sports city, hosting very important events promoted by the Chamber of Commerce, such as this year's Atp Finals and stages of the Giro d'Italia cycling race and the Tour de France. The basketball Finals 8 and the Universiade in 2025 are also scheduled. Unmissable stops at cafes and pastry shops to enjoy specialties such as "bicerin," a drink made with coffee, chocolate and cream, and gianduiotti, tasty hazelnut chocolates, and at restaurants to savor an unforgettable food and wine culture.
"It is possible to spend a fantastic vacation in Turin, satisfying many curiosities and desires'President Gallina concludes.
