Hair Gel Market is expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2021–2030

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair gel products are generally used to achieve desired hair shape or form by the person. Glossy gels are more frequently used because they provide neat and clean look. Hard hold gels are most commonly used among the youths who try to imitate the current trendy topic.The hair gel products are compact and hence are easy to carry. These are cost effective,and therefore many people are attracted toward these products as they offer the desired look in no time.

Companies Covered

Unilever, Kerastase, VS, Wella, L’Oreal, Maestro, Watsons, Sebastian, Arata, Syoss

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Prior COVID-19 the cosmetic industry was growing rapidly Many hair gel products based on consumer preferences were brought out in the market. As the pandemic struck, many competitors had to shut down the production as the demand was decreased drastically.

Top Impacting Factors

Increase in number of hair related issues in men and women are the key factors that lead to the growth of the hair gel market which help protect hair. Launching of new products based on herbal ingredients which are healthy for scalp boost the market growth.

Consumers are inclined toward the products formulated with botanical extract like essential oils, antioxidants, and fragrance additives. Herbal products are the key drivers to this market.

Also, there is a rapid increase in the working class population which is expected to fuel the product demand as long working hours, increased traveling, and low work life balance increases stress which leads to problems like dandruff and hair loss.

Market Trends

Natural Ingredient based Products are likely to foster the growth of the Market

Demand for natural products or awareness about the benefits of natural and organic ingredients in hair gel boost the demand for active ingredients. The trend for natural ingredients is quite strong in hair care products with many companies launching products focused on active natural ingredients to attract the consumers. Organic hair gel is healthy in nature and protect the hair from damage.

Usage among Different Genders

Women, Men, and Kids they have various kinds of hair. Accordingly, hair gel is used on the basis of type of hair and texture of hair. TRESemme Botanique Air Dry Natural Hold gel is specially designed for women. It not only smells refreshing but it also enhances the natural waves and curls. Ingredients like coconut and cactus fragrance gives it refreshing fragrance.

Men have to use specific hair gel to protect hair from damage. Dove has introduced a hair gel named Dove Men+ Care Hair gel. It provides long lasting fragrance and holds the style perfectly without completely drying the hair. Kids are kept away from hair styling products but the current trend show introduction of hair gel for kids which fosters the growth of the market.

