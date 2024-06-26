Managed Security Services Market CAGR to be at 12.8% | $77.01 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global managed security services market generated $22.45 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $77.01 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

An increase in cybercrime activities, cost-effectiveness, the trend of mobile devices at workplaces, rise in electronic data, and stringent government regulations fuel the growth of the global managed security services market. However, hesitation to share sensitive data restricts the market growth. Moreover, a rise in awareness about data security, an increase in the importance of e-business, and surge in demand for customized services are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of managed security services market. This is attributed to the fact that the use of managed security services is expected to enable enterprises to address security issues and facilitate secured information access while remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, owing to the increase in internet traffic, the threat of cyberattacks grew significantly in numerous enterprises, necessitating the implementation of managed security services. This has fueled the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global managed security services market based on deployment mode, enterprise size, application, industry verticals, and region.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global managed security services industry analyzed in the research include AT&T Intellectual Property, BT Group, Broadcom, Cisco System Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., DXC Technology Company, SecureWorks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and IBM Corporation.

