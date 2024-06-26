Eye Health Supplements Market Current Scenario and Growth Prospects to 2024-2032

Eye Health Supplements Market

IMARC Group's report titled "Eye Health Supplements Market Report by Ingredient Type (Lutein and Zeaxanthin, Antioxidants, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Coenzyme Q10, Flavonoids, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, and Others), Indication (Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Cataract, Dry Eye Syndrome, Inflammation, and Others), Formulation (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global eye health supplements market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2024-2032.

Global Eye Health Supplements Market Trends:

Personalized nutrition tailored to individual health needs and genetic profiles is becoming more popular. This trend is extending to eye health supplements, with products being customized based on specific eye health needs and risk factors. With the increase in screen time, concern is growing about the impact of blue light on eye health. Supplements designed to protect the eyes from blue light exposure are gaining popularity. Sales of eye health supplements are growing rapidly through online channels, giving people convenience and access to a wide range of products. E-commerce also provides manufacturers with opportunities to reach a wider audience.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Eye Health Supplements Industry:

● Aging Population:

As people are aging, the risk of developing eye conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy increases. These conditions can lead to diminished vision or even blindness if not properly managed. Eye health supplements, which often contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals known to support eye health, are sought after by older individuals aiming to prevent or slow the progression of these diseases. Older adults are becoming proactive about their health. With a better understanding of how lifestyle choices can impact health outcomes, many are turning to supplements as a preventive measure to maintain or improve eye health.

● Increasing Screen Time:

Prolonged use of computers, smartphones, and other digital devices can lead to digital eye strain, characterized by symptoms, such as dry eyes, irritation, blurred vision, and headaches. Individuals experiencing these symptoms are turning to eye health supplements to alleviate discomfort and protect their eyes from further strain. Screens emit blue light, which has been suggested to contribute to retinal damage and the progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

● Preventive Health Care:

There is a growing awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining good health to prevent diseases. This awareness extends to eye health, with more people understanding the role that nutrients play in preventing eye diseases and maintaining overall eye health. Supplements containing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are sought after for their potential to support eye health and prevent conditions like age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Eye Health Supplements Industry:

● Alliance Pharma PLC

● Amway International (Alticor)

● Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

● Eyescience Labs

● Kemin Industries Inc.

● Novartis AG

● NutraChamps

● Nutrivein

● Pfizer Inc.

● The Nature's Bounty Co.

● Vitabiotics Ltd.

● ZeaVision LLC

Eye Health Supplements Market Report Segmentation:

By Ingredient Type:

● Lutein and Zeaxanthin

● Antioxidants

● Omega-3 Fatty Acids

● Coenzyme Q10

● Flavonoids

● Alpha-Lipoic Acid

● Others

Lutein and zeaxanthin represent the largest segment as they are widely recognized for their ability to filter harmful blue light, protecting the eyes from oxidative stress and reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration, making them popular ingredients in eye health supplements.

By Indication:

● Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

● Cataract

● Dry Eye Syndrome

● Inflammation

● Others

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) accounts for the majority of the market share. AMD is one of the leading causes of vision loss among older adults, prompting a high demand for supplements that contain nutrients known to support eye health and slow the progression of this condition.

By Formulation:

● Tablets

● Capsules

● Powder

● Others

Tablets exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their convenience, ease of dosage control, and longer shelf life, making them a popular choice among consumers and manufacturers alike for delivering eye health nutrients.

Regional Insights:

● North America: (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the eye health supplements market on account of its high awareness of eye health issues, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and significant consumer willingness to invest in preventive health measures, including eye health supplements.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

