Game Engine Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $5.77 Billion by 2028

Game Engine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global game engine market is projected to grow from $3.15 billion in 2023 to $3.56 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.2%. Despite challenges in the video game industry, such as advancements in graphics processing and the proliferation of multiplatform gaming, the market is anticipated to reach $5.77 billion by 2028, driven by innovations like ray tracing and real-time rendering.

Rising Demand for Mobile Devices Drives Market Growth

The growing demand for mobile devices is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the game engine market. These devices play a crucial role in mobile game development, enhancing the accessibility and performance of games. According to IDC, global shipments of used mobile devices are expected to reach 413.3 million units by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2026.

Game Engine Market Major Players and Innovations

Key players like Amazon.com Inc., Epic Games Inc., and Unity Software Inc. are focusing on developing advanced technologies such as community-driven sports AI game engines. For example, LootMogul launched MogulX.ai, allowing users to create AI-driven sports games collaboratively.

Game Engine Market Segments

• Type: 3D Game Engines, 2.5D Game Engines, 2D Game Engines, Other Types

• Component: Solution, Services

• Platform: Mobile, Console, Computer, Other Platforms

• Genre: Action And Adventure, Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Real-time Strategy (RTS), Role-playing Games (RPG), Sandbox, Shooter (FPS And TPS), Simulation And Sports, Other Genres

• End-User: Game Development Studios, Independent Developers, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the game engine market in 2023, driven by significant contributions from countries like China and Japan. Meanwhile, the Middle East is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Game Engine Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Game Engine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on game engine market size, game engine market drivers and trends, game engine market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The game engine market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

