Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,251 in the last 365 days.

HashKey Global Achieves Profitability in Its First Two Months, Becoming the Fastest Growing Licensed Exchange in 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest news, HashKey Global achieved profitability within its first two months of launch and has entered the top 10 of global exchanges on CoinGecko's rankings, becoming one of the fastest growing licensed exchange globally in 2024. HashKey Global has seen significant growth in trading volume, liquidity, asset quality and user base. The platform will continue delivering a safe and convenient trading experience compliant with regulations for global users.

For more details please visit: global.hashkey.com

Disclaimer: https://group.hashkey.com/en/disclaimer-global

Media Contact:
Luna Wang
Senior PR Manager
HashKey Global
luna.wang@hashkey.com


You just read:

HashKey Global Achieves Profitability in Its First Two Months, Becoming the Fastest Growing Licensed Exchange in 2024

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more