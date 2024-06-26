HashKey Global Achieves Profitability in Its First Two Months, Becoming the Fastest Growing Licensed Exchange in 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest news, HashKey Global achieved profitability within its first two months of launch and has entered the top 10 of global exchanges on CoinGecko's rankings, becoming one of the fastest growing licensed exchange globally in 2024. HashKey Global has seen significant growth in trading volume, liquidity, asset quality and user base. The platform will continue delivering a safe and convenient trading experience compliant with regulations for global users.

