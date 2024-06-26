Volvo Car Canada’s Midsummer Celebration Returns for a Second Year in Vancouver

Locals are invited to celebrate local flora and participate in workshops July 5 – 7

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Car Canada’s Midsummer Celebration returns for its second iteration in Vancouver, BC from July 5 – 7. Canadians are invited to partake in a multi-sensory experience rooted in local flora, sustainability and community. Celebrated as a tribute to the traditional Swedish holiday, Volvo Cars Canada is thrilled to bring their heritage and Midsummer to life at the Bentall Centre, a public space that serves as a dynamic, urban oasis amidst the bustling cityscape.



To mark the celebration, the auto innovator is leaning into its sustainable ethos and calling on Canadians nationwide to join the Midsummer movement with a future forward test drive incentive: for every test drive of a Volvo vehicle at the Midsummer celebration, Volvo Cars will plant a tree in association with One Tree Planted.

“The Volvo Midsummer Celebration is the perfect time to honour our Swedish heritage. This community initiative brings to life our commitment to sustainability by uniting with local growers, artisans, and like-minded organizations in our shared mission to help drive Canadians towards a sustainable future,” says Aleiza Alerta, Director of Marketing & Communications at Volvo Car Canada Ltd. “We’re so excited to be in Vancouver for our second annual celebration and to connect with new communities.”

The Volvo Midsummer Celebration offers a variety of verdant wonders, family-friendly activities, mindful vendors, and the chance to test drive an array of Volvo’s electrified vehicles. Highlights include:

Test Drives

A fleet of electrified Volvo vehicles including the Volvo XC90, XC60, XC40 and C40, will be available for guests to test drive. Volvo specialists will be on-site to provide guidance and answer any questions.



Workshops:

Twiggage & Bloom : Delight in a serene build-a-bouquet workshop, highlighting sustainable farm vendors and eco-friendly practices.

: Delight in a serene build-a-bouquet workshop, highlighting sustainable farm vendors and eco-friendly practices. Perennial Gatherings: Discover the art of making eco-friendly seed balls, empowering you to easily plant native flora while enhancing your knowledge of plant care.

Discover the art of making eco-friendly seed balls, empowering you to easily plant native flora while enhancing your knowledge of plant care. The Flower Petaler: Craft your own floral crown with the help of talented floral designers, perfect for showcasing during the event.

Craft your own floral crown with the help of talented floral designers, perfect for showcasing during the event. Midsummer Family Portraits: Capture your floral inspired moment with your friends and family with an on-site portrait station. All images are complimentary and will be available on-site and via email.

Community Give Back Initiatives

Volvo Cars is partnering with Bloomier, a zero-waste floral studio in West Vancouver, to repurpose all event florals and give back to the community, eliminating foam and plastic materials.

Volvo Cars is also collaborating with Alvéole, an urban beekeeping organization, to support their program at the Bentall Centre, contributing to a more bee-friendly city.

