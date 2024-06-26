Celebrate Canada Day with Tilray Brands

Tilray Launches New Cannabis Lineup Including THC Beverages, Twisted All-in-One Vapes, Blunts and more...

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, invites Canadians to elevate their July 1st celebrations with a curated selection of recreational cannabis products from beverages to flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. Whether there’s a backyard barbecue, a beach day, or a cozy summer night stargazing with friends, Tilray Brands has the perfect products to enhance your summer festivities.



THC Beverages:

Solei: Embracing ‘Wellness on Your Terms’ and cannabis self-care rituals, the brand is expanding their sparkling CBD beverage lineup that was first introduced last summer.

*NEW* Sparkling CBD Beverages: Refresh your summer with the 2 of the latest CBD infused sparkling beverages by Solei – adding the perfect chill for any Canada Day toast. Joining the fan favourites, Mango Passionfruit and Dragonfruit Watermelon, Blood Orange, and Dark Cherry, Solei brings two timeless classics to its beverage line for those looking for a refreshing alternative to their sessions.



Mollo: Focused primarily on minor cannabinoids, the brand kicked off the year with its first-ever Mollo CBG Seltzers lineup with 3 core flavours. Heading into the summer season, the brand welcomes its latest member to the Seltzer family with a new Blackberry offering.

Blackberry Seltzer: Joining the original trio of signature Seltzers featuring Lemon, Mango, and Pineapple with 10mg of THC and 20mg of CBG, Mollo adds another flavour to its original trio of signature seltzer beverages, this time loaded with sweet and tart ripe berry flavours, available in a 355mL can, best for grab and go instances all season long.



XMG: Recognized for their diverse offerings and unique profiles including a variety of cannabinoid ratios, XMG showcases its latest beverages from XMG+ to XMG Zero, here to keep you powered up.

XMG+ Blackberry Lemonade : a very berry refreshment 1:1 of nano-emulsified 10mg THC, 10mg CBG and <30mg caffeine from guarana extract with bold tartness, featuring real lemon and blackberry fruit juice infusion, available in 355mL cans.

: a very berry refreshment 1:1 of nano-emulsified 10mg THC, 10mg CBG and <30mg caffeine from guarana extract with bold tartness, featuring real lemon and blackberry fruit juice infusion, available in 355mL cans. XMG+ Banana Brain-Freeze: Peel away your worries with this banana-flavoured boost featuring 10mg THC and 10mg CBG , including guarana extract in a 355mL can.

Peel away your worries with this banana-flavoured boost featuring , including guarana extract in a 355mL can. XMG Zero Beverages : Beat the heat with these refreshing, zero-calorie cannabis-infused drinks, ideal for any summer event, available across Canada. Featured Flavours: Cream Soda Zero : A dreamy blend of vanilla and caramel flavours with 0 sugar and 0 calories in a 355 mL can featuring 10mg of THC . Orange Soda Zero: Enjoy a nostalgic burst of bold orange soda with 0 sugar and 0 calories in a 355 mL format can featuring 10mg of THC . Black Cherry Zero: This refreshing beverage is the same formulation as XMG’s Black Cherry Alt, featuring the same fruity blend of black cherry sweetness in a 355mL can featuring 10mg of THC . Cherry Cola (Coming soon in July): An elevated yet classic beverage produced to bring you nostalgia and good times in a can featuring 10mg of THC.



: Beat the heat with these refreshing, zero-calorie cannabis-infused drinks, ideal for any summer event, available across Canada. Featured Flavours:

Good Supply: As one of Canada’s leading brands, Good Supply’s offerings are rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight. Joining its lineup of fan favourites, the brand shares its latest innovations to celebrate Canada Day:

Twisted Vapes : Experience a new twist on vaping with these potent, flavorful vapes, perfect for any summer adventure. Dive into a ready-to-enjoy flavour experience with the latest vape innovation by Good Supply. For a quick, flavorful hit, this vape is designed for on-the-go enjoyment. Filled to the brim with 1.2g of flavoured distillate and a potent total of 1,000mg of THC with a series of fruity and tropical mixes to choose from, Twisted Vapes embrace the goodness of its classic Purple Monkey, alongside Frozen Watermelon, Orange Swirl and Strawberry Freeze, Mango Passionfruit and Guava Sunrise.

: Experience a new twist on vaping with these potent, flavorful vapes, perfect for any summer adventure. Dive into a ready-to-enjoy flavour experience with the latest vape innovation by Good Supply. For a quick, flavorful hit, this vape is designed for on-the-go enjoyment. Filled to the brim with 1.2g of flavoured distillate and a potent total of 1,000mg of THC with a series of fruity and tropical mixes to choose from, Twisted Vapes embrace the goodness of its classic Purple Monkey, alongside Frozen Watermelon, Orange Swirl and Strawberry Freeze, Mango Passionfruit and Guava Sunrise. Juiced Blunts: Juicy, bold, and convenient, these blunts are ideal for sharing with friends at any Canada Day gathering. Summer flavours that are perfect for Canada Day, include Watermelon Chew, Cosmic Cherry, and Blue Burst. From the 1g blunts duo pack collection, Good Supply offers Groovy Grape and Bunches of Bananas, and the ‘Cherry on Top’ duo featuring Cosmic Cherry and Golden Drizzle – giving you the best of both worlds with one sativa and one indica to choose from.

Redecan: With deep-rooted cultivation expertise and respect for the plant and its heritage, Redecan is committed to crafting quality cannabis while meeting modern demands: unique genetics, hard-hitting potencies, and terpene-rich buds. Celebrate Canada Day with Redecan with the latest from its collection:

Purple Churro : Meticulously grown in single strain, temperature-controlled rooms, then carefully hang-dried and hand-trimmed. This process results in awe-inspiring expressions of these exceptional genetics, bringing the brand to a new era of craftmanship, for more flower options by Redecan, check out: Animal RNTZ, Khalifuel, Frosted Animal Cake, and Space Age Cake.

: Meticulously grown in single strain, temperature-controlled rooms, then carefully hang-dried and hand-trimmed. This process results in awe-inspiring expressions of these exceptional genetics, bringing the brand to a new era of craftmanship, for more flower options by Redecan, check out: Animal RNTZ, Khalifuel, Frosted Animal Cake, and Space Age Cake. Redecan Redees Hemp’d Taster Series allows consumers to enjoy a variety of distinct indica strains in one convenient 10-pack of the brand’s signature straight-cut pre-rolls, crafted with care and precision. Showcasing the perfect combination of quality and convenience, each pack contains five pre-rolls of Animal RNTZ and five pre-rolls of King Sherb, delivering an exploration of diverse flavours and experiences to suit every preference. Animal RNTZ (Animal Cookies x RNTZ): is a powerful indica great for those looking to slow down and find ease after a long day, featuring fruity, sweet, and sour flavours. King Sherb (OGKB v2.1 x Blue Sherbet) is also a powerful indica great for personal time to unwind no matter the time of day, with a pungent funk and creamy diesel smoke.

allows consumers to enjoy a variety of distinct indica strains in one convenient 10-pack of the brand’s signature straight-cut pre-rolls, crafted with care and precision. Showcasing the perfect combination of quality and convenience, each pack contains five pre-rolls of and five pre-rolls of delivering an exploration of diverse flavours and experiences to suit every preference.

Canaca: As a brand that’s proudly Canadian with an unapologetic love for Canada and cannabis, Canaca offers a selection of products for any adventure in store no matter the occasion. For your Canada Day festivities, grab and go with the Berries & Cream Darts pre-roll multi-pack.

Berries & Cream Darts Pre-rolls: A 420 favourite, these flavorful pre-rolls offer a sweet, creamy taste, perfect for a relaxing summer hang with friends. Berries & Cream is the byproduct of two latest strain blends with fired-up potencies featuring berry, sweet and vanilla tasting notes, available in the 10x0.0.35g.



Join in on the festivities this year and celebrate Canada Day the Tilray way, with select cannabis products designed for every summer activity.

Celebrate Responsibly: Tilray Brands encourages responsible consumption. Enjoy our products mindfully this holiday and every day.

