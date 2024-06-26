Hydreight Provides Corporate Update Reflecting Significant Revenue Growth and Strong Organic Operational Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: NURS )( OTCQB: HYDTF )( FSE: SO6 ), a fast-growing mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is pleased to provide a corporate update reflecting its significant organic growth, increased patient visits, and strong revenue growth. The all-in-one solution is designed to help brick-and-mortar locations and independent nurses and businesses to provide medical services to clients in compliance with state healthcare regulations.



Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight commented, “I am incredibly pleased with the significant growth the Company has been able to achieve. We continue to focus on our mission of becoming the leading mobile clinical network across North America. Currently our platform services 50 states in the US, which is a significant milestone for us considering the complex and different healthcare legislation across all states. Our investment in our technology and infrastructure in 2023 lead to become a fully automated, fully integrated, turnkey solution for mobile medicine across the board. This has already been paying off by signing more types of businesses. Our focus in 2024 is to continue growing the revenue, becoming a profitable company and introducing our story to more potential shareholders.”

Financial and Revenue Growth:



Hydreight Reported Record Topline(1) Revenue of $4.87M in Q1-2024 (YOY Increase of 33%). Here is a summary of Q1, 2024 financial highlights:

Q1, 2024 GAAP revenue was $3.38 million an increase of 44% compared to Q1, 2023.

Q1, 2024 topline¹ record revenue of $4.87 million, an increase of 33% compared to Q1, 2023.

Q1, 2024 gross margin of $1.23 million compared to $1.04 million in Q1, 2023.

The Company has approximately 117 white-label locations nationwide, with new locations opening every month.

The company has never raised or borrowed any additional capital since the original RTO in December 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA¹ has improved and is projecting a path to profitability.

The full financial statements are available on SEDAR+



Proprietary Platform Growth

Hydreight’s home healthcare and wellness platform bridges the gap between providers and patients and empowers nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to legally deliver at-home services on a flexible schedule or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The proprietary healthcare platform enables nurses and businesses to legally offer at-home care services with an independent network of doctors across 50 states. Month over month, Hydreight has seen significant traction and growth in its revenue and number of clients.

The platform now has 3000+ medical professionals operating across 50 states

Hydreight has secured national medical spa partners with collectively almost 700 locations sold and 140 opened across the United States*. Hydreight charges the franchises a licensing fee per location to access its network and takes a percentage fee from every mobile service facilitated through its platform. These brick-and-mortar businesses must use Hydreight’s medical network’s pharmacy to order products.

The Company’s main focus in the last 12 months was to help more healthcare providers to go live and offer more services while signing new providers

Over the last several months, Hydreight has developed a robust onboarding infrastructure to help with onboarding its medical professionals. In doing so, the Company continues to scale its network, reduce the onboarding time for its nurses and increase overall customer satisfaction.

The total processed services through Hydreight platform year to date has increased by about 32%

The total number of pharmacy orders through Hydreight platform year to date has increased by about 74% in comparison to the same period last year.

The company has successfully managed to navigate the complex legal structure across 50 states and has expanded its Legal structure to continuously monitor all three state board legislations as well as CPOM (Corporate Practice of Medicine) laws nationally to ensure its platform adheres to the correct rules and regulations.

Ola Partnerships - Providing Health and Wellness Services in Store

Hydreight Partners with Ola Digital Health, an Independent Marketing and software solution to a National Pharmacy Network to Provide Health and Wellness Services in Store.

Ola Digital Health is an innovative healthcare company with a network of 300 independent retail pharmacies in the United States.*

Hydreight will be the health and wellness service provider in pharmacy locations

All services must be booked through Hydreight’s healthtech platform or app and services will be performed by Nurses on Hydreight’s network.

Immediate synergies between Hydreight and Ola to improve patient care.

As part of this project, Hydreight will partner with Ola pharmacy locations to offer IV drip therapy, NAD+, GLP-1 and various other peptides in store for customers

There are 7 pharmacies that has implemented this at their stores as part of the soft launch

VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One):

Hydreight in Partnership with DSV Global and VS Digital Health Launched Telemedicine and e-Commerce Solution that helps companies launch a Direct to Consumers Healthcare brand In All 50 States. This partnership creates a new division for Hydreight Technologies that enables any existing brick and mortar or individuals to launch a direct to consumer healthcare and

VSDHOne Simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the Online healthcare space compliantly.

DSV global is going to use VS Digital Health and Hydreight’s Technology and infrastructure to help all businesses to launch a direct to consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states.

Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (Semaglutide, Tirzepatide), Peptides, Personalized Healthcare Treatments, Sermorelin, TRT , Hair Loss, Skincare, Sexual Health and more.

VSDHOne’s soft release was in May 2024 and the official Launch is in June with already having a waitlist of potential clients to come onboard.

The first two national clients (50 licenses for 50 states) have been onboarded to the platform

The purpose of launching VSDHOne is to make it easy for any existing brick and mortar or individuals to launch a direct to consumer healthcare brand in a few days without worrying about compliance, doctor network, telemedicine and ecommerce Technology, Medical direction and oversight, Pharmacy network, and a medical legal framework in all 50 States. With the marriage of Virtual and at facility healthcare features, Companies can expand beyond their current Bricks and Mortar solutions.

Customers are in charge of their marketing and bringing their customers through this platform to make sure their offerings are in full compliance.

Hydreight’s fee will be calculated based on the customer’s revenue and revenue shared model

White-Label Offering:

Hydreight’s white label solution provides an integrated, turnkey platform and the framework for larger organizations and franchises to provide in-person and mobile medical services, supported by technology infrastructure, connection to an independent doctors’ network, and a pharmacy network through its medical partner. The Company has secured three national medical spa partners with collectively almost 700 locations Sold and 140 opened across the United States. Hydreight charges the franchises a licensing fee per location to access its network and takes a percentage fee from every mobile service facilitated through its platform. These brick-and-mortar businesses must use Hydreight’s medical network’s pharmacy to order products.

The Medical Spa market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2023 . Hydreight has become the end-to-end platform of choice for all medspas, enabling them to unlock their mobile services with full compliance. Additionally, it manages all telemedicine, pharmacy connection and ordering, booking, scheduling, and patient engagement needs, with full integration into independent doctor and pharmacy networks.

Whitelabel Pharmacy orders in a glance:

Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Number of Locations 16 29 41 59 69 79 86 107 Total number of Orders 78 227 334 513 812 935 1127 1352 Total medication ordered USD** $104,952 $162,376 $291,950 $425,961 $663,610 $808,173 $936,432 $1,072,455

**Total White-Label medication ordered less amounts attributed to shipping. These figures are unaudited and approximate.

Technology Investments and Advances

Over the last 18 months, Hydreight has made several technology advances to its proprietary fully integrated medical platform comprising EMR (Electronic Medical Record), Telemedicine and mobile booking and charting technology. With these updates, The Company now can serve independent nurses, multi-locations franchises and also small brick-and-mortar locations to offer medical services to clients in compliance with state healthcare regulations and full integration with independent doctors and pharmacies networks.

Hydreight’s clients now can offer additional service and products in their physical locations or virtually including, Lab tests, aesthetics, customized patient specific, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) services, semaglutide and weight loss by using Hydreight’s technology and Healthcare prosoft pharmacy and doctors network.

Corporate Milestones

The Company continues to deliver on its mission of building the largest mobile clinical network in the United States. Through its medical network, pharmacy network and proprietary technology platform that adheres to the complex healthcare legislation across 50 states, Hydreight has provided a fully integrated solution for healthcare providers to become independent contractors. Now Company has three main divisions as their technology platform 1) a Nurse Network 2) White Label offering to large organizations and franchises 3) Companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the Online healthcare space compliantly to launch their telemedicine and e-Commerce solution directly to Consumers In All 50 States (VSDHONE)

Hydreight remains focused on its strategic priorities of (1) Profitability (2) adding more product and service offerings for its customers, (3) introducing Hydreight story with more potential shareholders (4) driving white label partnerships and Nurses to the platform and (5) looking for strategic tuck in M&A opportunities to scale and grow the business quickly and efficiently. Hydreight will continue to invest into its technology to ensure continuous improvements, advancements and updates adhering to changes within the healthcare industry.

The home healthcare market is projected to reach $340B USDby 2027 in the US alone, and the Company is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing home healthcare industry and will continue using our platform to empower healthcare professionals to deliver personalized, on demand care bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2,500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight though its medical network has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network that provides services in all 50 states.

