Technology Innovator Mario Schlosser Joins Duolingo Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL), the world's leading mobile learning platform, announced today that it has appointed Mario Schlosser as an independent board member.



Mr. Schlosser is a seasoned technology executive and entrepreneur with a background in consumer technology. He is the co-founder of Oscar Health, a healthcare technology company, where he currently serves as Chief Technology Officer leading product and engineering. From 2012-2023, Mario served as CEO of Oscar and led the company from its inception to serving over one million members. Prior to Oscar, he co-founded Latin America's largest social gaming company and worked at Bridgewater Associates and McKinsey & Company.

He currently sits on the Board of Directors of Oscar Health, the Fraunhofer Institute of Applied Information Technology, Tech:NYC, and the Guiding Council of One Mind At Work.

"Mario's background as a founder of a consumer tech company, his foundations in computer science, and his experience pioneering AI innovation make him a great addition to our board of directors,” said Luis von Ahn, co-founder and CEO of Duolingo. “Mario’s leadership experience and international perspective will help Duolingo on our mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.”

“I love the Duolingo product and the potential for technology in education,” said Mario Schlosser. “I have always been passionate about language and gaming, and am thrilled to contribute as a board member and a power user."

Mario holds a degree in computer science with highest distinction from the University of Hannover in Germany and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He has written and co-authored ten computer science publications, including one of the most-cited computer science papers published in the past decade, in which he developed the EigenTrust Algorithm to securely compute trust in randomized networks. This work earned the prestigious Seoul Test of Time Award from the International World Wide Web Conference Committee.

