Road Trip Travel Tips on a Budget

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just as the summer sun heats up, so does our desire to explore new places. But with rising travel costs, that dream road trip can look a little out of reach.
The General Insurance, committed to being a flexible and understanding provider, wants to help you steer clear of unnecessary breakdowns this summer – both on the road and on your wallet.
They're offering savvy travelers a roadmap to budget-friendly road trips, packed with money-saving hacks to keep the fun going without breaking the bank.
Hit the Gas on Savings with The General's Tips:
Craft a realistic budget: Set spending limits and prioritize what matters most to avoid overspending on the open road.
Fuel efficiency for the win: Minimize gas consumption by keeping your tires properly inflated and traveling light.
Pack your own snacks: Skip expensive rest-stop meals by packing a cooler with delicious food and drinks.
Explore for free! Embrace the great outdoors – state parks often offer free entry and stunning scenery. Research unique, free attractions along your route for a truly unforgettable experience.
Find the cheapest gas: Utilize resources like Google Maps or gas station apps to locate the most affordable fill-ups. Gas stations near highways tend to be pricier, so venture off the beaten path for better deals.
Be prepared for anything: The unexpected can happen, so make sure you’re covered. The General offers a variety of plans to suit every driver, even those with less-than-perfect records. Get a quick quote in under two minutes!
Ready to Shift into Summer Savings?
The General Insurance has your back. Follow their money-saving tips and hit the road with confidence this summer. For a complete breakdown of their budget-friendly tips, visit The General's blog on how to road trip on a budget.
