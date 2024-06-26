Americans Replacing Traditional 9-1-1 with Mobile Apps





ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer heats up, so do our outdoor activities. Whether you're hitting the beach, hiking trails, or simply enjoying backyard barbecues, staying safe is paramount. But what happens when an emergency strikes?



The Rescu app and Rescu’s Team of 24/7 Professional Dispatchers provides a simple and effective solution for summer safety, offering peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

Rescu: The Uber for 911

Rescu goes beyond just storing emergency numbers. It puts safety at your fingertips with features designed for the modern world:

Quick and Easy Dispatch: In an emergency, every second counts. Rescu allows you to summon help with just two taps, dispatching fire, police, or EMTs directly to your location using built-in GPS. No need to fumble for your phone or explain your whereabouts – crucial moments are saved.





Precise Location Sharing: Gone are the days of panicking over unfamiliar surroundings. Rescu utilizes GPS technology to pinpoint your exact location, ensuring help arrives swiftly anywhere in the United States.





Circle of Care: Designate emergency contacts within the app. During an emergency, Rescu automatically sends alerts to your chosen individuals, keeping them informed and eliminating the need for you to explain the situation.





Remote Dispatch: Even if you're not physically present, you can dispatch help to a pre-saved location, like your home or a loved one's residence – ensuring their well-being even when you're apart.





Download Rescu Today for a Safe and Secure Summer

Don't wait for an emergency to happen. Download the Rescu app today and be prepared for anything. Available on the App Store and Google Play Store .

For more information and safety tips, visit the Rescu website or follow them on social media:

With Rescu by your side, you can have a fun-filled summer with the confidence that help is just a tap away.