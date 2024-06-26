Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,244 in the last 365 days.

Americans Replacing Traditional 9-1-1 with Mobile Apps


Summer Safety Checklist for You and Your Loved Ones: The Rescu app and Rescu’s Team of 24/7 Professional Dispatchers provides a simple and effective solution for summer safety, offering peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

 A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer heats up, so do our outdoor activities. Whether you're hitting the beach, hiking trails, or simply enjoying backyard barbecues, staying safe is paramount. But what happens when an emergency strikes?

The Rescu app and Rescu’s Team of 24/7 Professional Dispatchers provides a simple and effective solution for summer safety, offering peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

Rescu: The Uber for 911

Rescu goes beyond just storing emergency numbers. It puts safety at your fingertips with features designed for the modern world:

  • Quick and Easy Dispatch: In an emergency, every second counts. Rescu allows you to summon help with just two taps, dispatching fire, police, or EMTs directly to your location using built-in GPS. No need to fumble for your phone or explain your whereabouts – crucial moments are saved.

  • Precise Location Sharing: Gone are the days of panicking over unfamiliar surroundings. Rescu utilizes GPS technology to pinpoint your exact location, ensuring help arrives swiftly anywhere in the United States.

  • Circle of Care: Designate emergency contacts within the app. During an emergency, Rescu automatically sends alerts to your chosen individuals, keeping them informed and eliminating the need for you to explain the situation.

  • Remote Dispatch: Even if you're not physically present, you can dispatch help to a pre-saved location, like your home or a loved one's residence – ensuring their well-being even when you're apart.

Download Rescu Today for a Safe and Secure Summer

Don't wait for an emergency to happen. Download the Rescu app today and be prepared for anything. Available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information and safety tips, visit the Rescu website or follow them on social media:

With Rescu by your side, you can have a fun-filled summer with the confidence that help is just a tap away.

Contact email: info@presleymedia.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Americans Replacing Traditional 9-1-1 with Mobile Apps

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more