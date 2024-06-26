Food Waste Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Food Waste Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food waste management market encompasses the systematic and responsible handling of food waste to minimize its environmental impact, promote sustainability, and optimize resource efficiency across the food supply chain. It involves proactive measures to prevent food waste and maximize the utilization of food resources.

Rising Awareness and Government Initiatives Drive Market Growth

The food waste management market is projected to grow from $69.62 billion in 2023 to $74.48 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth is fueled by regulatory initiatives, increasing environmental consciousness, cost-saving measures, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and heightened public education campaigns. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding, reaching $93.52 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth trajectory will be supported by circular economy initiatives, government incentives, and evolving consumer preferences favoring sustainable practices.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Leading companies such as Veolia Environnement S.A., Waste Management Inc., and Remondis SE & Co. KG are at the forefront of innovation in food waste recovery technologies. These innovations focus on enhancing efficiency in waste collection, transportation, recycling, and disposal. For instance, initiatives like Tesco Tinder by Tesco PLC exemplify efforts to minimize waste through innovative online marketplaces that facilitate the redistribution of excess inventory among suppliers, thereby reducing production waste and operational costs.

In strategic moves, major players are investing in technologies that streamline waste management processes and support sustainable outcomes, aligning with global initiatives aimed at reducing food loss and waste.

Food Waste Management Market Trends and Innovations

Innovative trends shaping the food waste management market include advancements in food waste tracking apps, implementation of circular economy principles, and the adoption of digital platforms for community engagement and behavioral change. These trends are pivotal in fostering a more sustainable approach to food waste management globally.

Food Waste Management Market Segmentation

The food waste management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Waste Type: Cereals, Dairy And Dairy Products, Fruits And Vegetables, Meat And Poultry, Fish And Seafood, Oilseeds And Pulses, Roots And Tubers, Other Waste Types

2) By Service: Collection, Transportation, Disposal And Recycling

3) By Source: Residential, Industrial

4) By Application: Feed, Fertilizers, Biofuel, Power Generation, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Primary Food Producers, Food Manufacturers, Food Distributors And Suppliers, Food Service Providers, Municipalities And Households

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Key Growth Region

North America led the food waste management market in 2023, driven by stringent regulations and robust waste management infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding industrialization. The region's growth is bolstered by government initiatives promoting sustainable practices and efficient waste management solutions.

Food Waste Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Food Waste Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food waste management market size, food waste management market drivers and trends, food waste management market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The food waste management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

