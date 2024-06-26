Global Disaster Preparedness Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Disaster Preparedness Systems Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The disaster preparedness systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $184.66 billion in 2023 to $201.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing frequency of natural disasters, increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, growing risk perception, escalating incidences of criminal and terrorist activities, heightened disaster risks.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The disaster preparedness systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $283.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising urbanization, growing number of government policies, rising economic losses, rising regulatory policies for population safety, growing adoption of technologically advanced disaster preparedness systems.

Growth driver of the disaster preparedness systems market

The rise in the frequency of natural disasters is expected to propel the growth of the disaster preparedness system market going forward. A natural disaster is a highly harmful impact on a society or community following a natural hazard like earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, or other natural events. The disaster preparedness system helps to reduce the frequency of natural disasters by providing various solutions and tools to communities, organizations, and individuals to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters more effectively.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the disaster preparedness systems market include Siemens AG, The Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, NEC Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co.Ltd., JSR Corporation, Avient Corporation, Denka Company Limited.

Major companies operating in the disaster preparedness system market are focusing on innovative products, such as disaster recovery portfolio solutions, to sustain their position in the market. A disaster recovery portfolio solution is a comprehensive set of policies, tools, and processes used to recover or continue operations of critical IT infrastructure, software, and systems after a natural or human-made disaster.

Segments:

1) By Type: Emergency Or Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Safety Management System, Earthquake Or Seismic Warning System, Disaster Recovery And Backup Systems, Other Types

2) By Solutions: Geospatial Solutions, Disaster Recovery Solutions, Situational Awareness Solutions

3) By Services: Training And Education Services, Consulting Services, Design And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services

4) By Communication Technology: First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, Emergency Response Radars, Vehicle-Ready Gateways, Other Communication Technologies

5) By End-use: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Energy And Utilities, Aerospace And Defense, Manufacturing, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Public Sector, Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Other End-uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the disaster preparedness systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of disaster preparedness systems.

Disaster Preparedness Systems Market Definition

Disaster preparedness systems are a combination of plans, procedures, and resources that individuals, communities, and organizations put in place to anticipate, respond to, and recover from disasters. It is designed to minimize the impact of disasters on people, property, and the environment.

Disaster Preparedness Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Disaster Preparedness Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on disaster preparedness systems market size, disaster preparedness systems market drivers and trends, disaster preparedness systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The disaster preparedness systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

