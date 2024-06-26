Midea Launches Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven: The Ultimate Kitchen Companion for Users

FOSHAN, CHINA, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midea America Corp proudly introduces the Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven, a cutting-edge appliance that integrates the functionalities of an air fryer and a toaster oven. This innovative product is crafted to meet the needs of busy households, offering a versatile and efficient home cooking solution.

Innovative Dual-Zone Cooking

The Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven features a unique dual-zone cooking system. With a 6QT air fryer basket on top and a 5QT toaster oven below, users can prepare two dishes simultaneously. The Sync Finish feature ensures both dishes are ready at the same time, simplifying meal coordination and eliminating the need for multiple appliances.





Space-Saving Design

This appliance's vertical design occupies just 12.5 inches of counter space, making it a perfect fit for any kitchen. The 6QT air fryer basket can accommodate a whole 6-lb chicken, while the 5QT toaster oven fits a 9-inch pizza. This compact design ensures that even small kitchens can benefit from its advanced capabilities.





Cutting-Edge Cooking Technology

Featuring Rapid Air Circulation technology, the Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven cooks food quickly and evenly at temperatures up to 450 degrees. This technology enhances food texture and flavor while significantly reducing cooking times, ideal for busy individuals who want to enjoy home-cooked meals without the wait.

Diverse Cooking Programs

The appliance offers 10 versatile cooking programs, including air fry, bake, grill, roast, and more. These programs cater to various culinary needs, providing users with the flexibility to prepare a wide range of dishes. Additionally, the Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing remote control via the MSmartHome app and voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant.

Smart Cooking with MSmartHome App

The MSmartHome app enhances the user experience by providing access to over 50 pre-programmed recipes. This smart feature eliminates guesswork, ensuring precise cooking times and temperatures for perfect results every time. The app also offers notifications and voice control options, making the cooking process more convenient and enjoyable.

Easy Maintenance and Cleaning

Designed with user convenience in mind, the Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven features components made from 100% food-grade, high-temperature resistant materials with non-stick coatings. The air fryer basket, oven grill tray, and crisper plate are all easy to clean, allowing users to enjoy their meals without worrying about extensive cleanup.

Purchase Information and Availability

The Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven is now available exclusively at Amazon.com and will be available at additional retailers starting in September. For more information about this innovative product and Midea’s comprehensive range of home appliances, visit Midea.com/us.

Experience the future of home cooking with the Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven – your ultimate kitchen companion for quick, delicious, and hassle-free meals.

About Midea America Corp.

Midea America Corp., a subsidiary of Midea Group (SZ:000333), is a leading global manufacturer of home appliances. With operations in over 195 countries and a commitment to innovation, Midea aims to enhance everyday living with its diverse product offerings. The company’s mission is to create solutions that make home life more enjoyable and convenient, reflecting its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit Midea.com/us .

Media contact

Brand Name: Midea

City, State, Country: Foshan, China

Address: No. 6 Midea Avenue, Beijiao Shunde

Contact Person: Marketing Team

Email: yangyx167@midea.com

Website: www.midea.com

SOURCE: Midea