26 June 2024

President of Turkmenistan Receives Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates

On June 25, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, who arrived in the Turkmen capital at the head of his country's delegation to participate in the «Turkmenistan-UAE» business forum.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to meet in person, the guest conveyed to the head of state warm greetings from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. As was emphasized, the UAE attaches great importance to strengthening fruitful relations with brotherly Turkmenistan, based on common historical roots and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Thanking for the kind words, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed warm greetings and best wishes to the head of the friendly state, noting that the United Arab Emirates is a long-term partner of our country.

The Turkmen-Emirati business forum organized in Ashgabat will contribute to strengthening ties between our countries and exchanging views on new areas of bilateral cooperation, the head of Turkmenistan continued and taking the opportunity, wished a successful visit and fruitful holding of the business event.

During the discussion of prospects for further partnership, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and his guest noted with satisfaction that relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE have been developing dynamically in recent years.

During the meeting, increasing indicators of bilateral trade turnover were noted. In this context, the head of Turkmenistan expressed firm confidence that the current Turkmen-Emirati business forum will contribute to the expansion of trade relations and the establishment of effective partnerships between representatives of the private sector.

As the Minister of Economy of the friendly country noted, the UAE business community is interested in strengthening its position in the promising Turkmen market. Among the new areas of cooperation, the sphere of renewable and «green» energy was identified. Particular emphasis was placed on the strategic importance of international transport and transit corridors for the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the UAE Minister of Economy expressed confidence that the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue, based on the principles of openness, will continue to develop successfully for the benefit of both countries and their peoples on a mutually beneficial long-term basis, filling with new specific content.