26 June 2024

71

President of Turkmenistan received Federal Minister for Industries and Production of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

On June 25, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Federal Minister for Industries and Production of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the time devoted, the guest conveyed to the head of state warm greetings from the top leadership of his country - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, who addressed best wishes to the entire Turkmen people.

Thanking for the kind words, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes in return to the President and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Expressing confidence that the current visit of the representative of the fraternal country will give a new impetus to long-term bilateral cooperation, the head of state emphasized that Turkmenistan pays great attention to strengthening fruitful relations with Pakistan, built on the principles of mutual understanding, respect and meeting the interests of our peoples.

During the meeting, the constructive nature of the Turkmen-Pakistani political and diplomatic dialogue was noted, which is also consistently developing within the framework of international organizations.

Progressive dynamics are inherent in trade and economic partnership, among the priority areas of which industry, energy and transport were named, where there is solid potential. In this context, it was emphasized that our countries are actively involved in the implementation of large regional energy and communication projects. These include the construction of the transnational gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), as well as power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route.

At the same time, an integral part of Turkmen-Pakistani relations is the cultural and humanitarian sphere, where fruitful contacts have been established.

At the end of the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Federal Minister of Industries and Production of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed confidence that interstate cooperation, based on strong ties of friendship and mutual goodwill, will continue to develop dynamically, filling with new specific content.