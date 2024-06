Ophthalmic Perimeter Market Updates 2024 : is Predicted to Surpass USD 601 Million by 2030

Ophthalmic Perimeter Market

The global ophthalmic perimeter market is projected to reach $601 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, North America accounted for the major share in the ophthalmic perimeter market, owing to surge in awareness among the population regarding early screening of cataract and glaucoma.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œOphthalmic Perimeter Market By Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€"2030," the global ophthalmic perimeter market size was valued at $379 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $601 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

A medical tool called an ophthalmic perimeter is used to quantify an individual's visual fields. Using an ophthalmic perimeter device, one may map and quantify the vision fieldโ€”especially the farthest peripheral regionsโ€”in order to identify a patient's blind spot. Ophthalmic perimeters are used in the diagnosis of eye diseases, the classification of disabilities, the evaluation of visual capability, and many forms of eye screening examinations. Additionally, it is employed in the detection of a number of ocular illnesses and ailments, including glaucoma, cataracts, dry eyes, and other issues. The market offers three different kinds of ophthalmic perimeters: combination, kinetic, and static.

The main factors driving the market's growth are the rise in ophthalmic disorders like glaucoma, cataracts, and other eye disorders; an increase in spending on product innovations through research and development; an increase in the number of hospitals and ophthalmic clinics; an increase in nonprofit organizations; and the opening of ambulatory care centers. Furthermore, the aging population is a major driver of the market's growth as it provides a prospective patient base because eye illnesses are more common in the elderly.

There are four segments in the ophthalmic perimeter market: product, application, end user, and geography.

The market is divided into static, kinetic, and combination segments based on the product. As of 2020, the static category held a dominant position in the global market, and it is expected that this trend would persist during the projected period. The category is growing due to important variables like the easy availability of static ophthalmic perimeters and their efficient use for visual field assessment in children with glaucoma. The market is also growing due to factors including improved lifestyles, an increase in the prevalence of age-related ocular disorders like cataracts and glaucoma, a rise in the number of producers of ophthalmic perimeter devices, and a high rate of adoption of cutting-edge ophthalmic perimeter technologies.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

Based on product, the static segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the others segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the ophthalmic clinics segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Carl Zeiss AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Konan Medical USA, Inc.

Kowabo Company, Ltd.

Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG)

Metrovision, Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Optopol Technology Sp. z.o.o., Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

