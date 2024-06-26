Global Digital Food Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digital Food Management Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Digital Food Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital food management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.52 billion in 2023 to $2.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased internet penetration, smartphone adoption, consumer demand or convenience, rise of food delivery platforms, pandemic-induced changes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The digital food management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in e-commerce, integration of payment systems, social media marketing, restaurant digitization, growth of virtual kitchens, rise of contactless payment and delivery.

Growth driver of the digital food management market

The increasing demand for convenience in online ordering and contactless dining is expected to propel the growth of the digital food management market going forward. Online ordering and contactless dining refer to restaurant services that allow customers to place orders and make payments without interacting closely with staff members or touching shared surfaces. Digital food management streamlines online ordering and contactless dining by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and customer convenience through automated processes and real-time data integration.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the digital food management market include Oracle Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc., Block Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., DoorDash Inc., Just Eat Takeaway.com, Roper Technologies Inc., Toast Inc., Grubhub Inc., Deliveroo, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Lightspeed POS Inc., CBORD Group Inc., The CBORD Group Inc., AGILYSYS INC.

Major companies operating in the digital food management market are launching new technologies, such as next-generation product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions, to increase their profitability in the market. Next-generation Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions in digital food management refer to advanced digital systems that optimize and integrate every stage of a food product's lifecycle, from ideation and development to distribution and disposal, using cutting-edge technologies.

Segments:

1) By Type: Software Solutions, Hardware Solutions, Services

2) By Technology: Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), Sales Force Automation (SFA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Other Technologies

3) By Application: Food Safety, Marketing, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Restaurants And Cafes, Fast Food Chains, Catering Services, Hotels and Hospitality, Food Trucks, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the digital food management market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of digital food management.

Digital Food Management Market Definition

Digital food management refers to the use of technology and software tools to oversee and optimize various aspects of food production, distribution, storage, and consumption. This approach aims to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and improve food safety and sustainability in the food industry.

Digital Food Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital Food Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital food management market size, digital food management bags market drivers and trends, digital food management bags market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The digital food management bags market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

