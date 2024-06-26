Global Weight Loss Market Soars to $295.3B by 2027

Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market

New report forecasts robust growth driven by rising obesity rates and health consciousness, despite challenges from COVID-19 and sweetener concerns.

Consumers are increasingly turning to healthier diets, driving the growth of weight loss solutions worldwide.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market by Product Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global weight loss and weight management diet market size was valued at $192.2 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $295.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2027

📍𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/670

Weight loss and weight management diets helps to reduce or prevent unwanted weight gain. Low-calorie and low-sodium food & beverages, popularly known as better-for-you food & beverages, are increasingly consumed by consumers to reduce the overall calorie intake. Sweet potato, brown rice, oatmeal, whole wheat pasta, cream of hot rice cereal, and other healthy food products have gained prominence among consumers. Meal replacements, which comprise protein bars and protein shakes, are used as substitutes for regular meals. Dietary supplements are increasingly used by consumers to burn body fats and reduce weight.

The prevalence of obesity-related disorders such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases has considerably increased in past few years. Moreover, a linear time trend forecast suggests that by 2030, around 51% of the world’s population would be affected by obesity. Owing to increase in health disorders due to overweight and obesity, consumers have started adopting various weight loss and weight management diets, including better-for-you food & beverages and weight loss supplements. As a result of this increased consumption of weight loss and weight management products, the market is expected to witness increase in revenue during the forecast period.

💡Caloric Deficit: To lose weight, you generally need to consume fewer calories than your body burns. This typically involves eating smaller portions and choosing foods that are lower in calories but still nutritious.

💡Balanced Nutrition: A healthy diet for weight loss includes a balance of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins (like chicken, fish, tofu), whole grains, and healthy fats (like avocados, nuts, olive oil).

💡Portion Control: Pay attention to portion sizes. Sometimes, even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if consumed in large quantities.

💡Hydration: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Sometimes thirst can be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking.

💡Regular Exercise: Physical activity is crucial for both weight loss and overall health. Aim for a mix of cardiovascular exercise (like walking, jogging, cycling) and strength training (like weightlifting or bodyweight exercises).

💡Mindful Eating: Be mindful of what you eat and how you eat. Avoid distractions while eating, eat slowly, and listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues.

💡Limit Sugary and Processed Foods: Minimize intake of sugary drinks, sweets, and processed foods high in unhealthy fats and sugars.

💡Consistency and Patience: Sustainable weight loss takes time and consistency. Focus on making long-term lifestyle changes rather than short-term diets.

💡Consult a Professional: If possible, consult with a nutritionist or dietitian to create a personalized plan that meets your specific needs and health goals.

📍𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/670

However, low-calorie sweeteners are used as ingredients in most of the low-calorie foods and beverages. The excessive use of most of the sweeteners available in the market causes serious health problems such as bladder cancer and brain tumors. These negative effects are anticipated to hinder the weight loss and weight management diet market growth in the near future.

The weight loss and weight management diet industry is segmented into product type, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is differentiated into better for you, meal replacement, weight loss supplement, green tea, and low-calorie sweeteners. The better-for-you meal is subsegmented into low-salt products, low-carb/sugar products, and low-fat products. The low-calorie sweeteners segment is further segregated into stevia, aspartame, sucralose, saccharin, and others. By sales channel, the weight loss and weight management diet market is fragmented into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, pharmacies, online channels, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global coronavirus pandemic has created a number of challenges for exporters in the developing and developed countries. The challenges witnessed by the exporters of weight loss and weight management diet products are likely to remain for the foreseeable future, as different states and governments around the world attempt to tackle COVID-19 with various measures. Supply chain disruption, lack of availability of worker, complete shutdown of gyms, clubs, and other fitness activities has negatively affected the weight loss and weight management diet market.

📍𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/670

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

✅ By region, North America dominates in terms of weight loss and weight management diet market share, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

✅ On the basis of food type, the better-for-you segment led in terms of market share, in 2019; however, low-calorie sweetener segment is expected to gain high market share in the upcoming years.

✅ Depending on sales channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment accounted for about two-third share of the eight loss and weight management diet market in 2019, however, the online channels segment is poised to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

✅ Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 8.6% during the weight loss and weight management diet market forecast period.

Some of the key players analyzed in weight loss and weight management diet market analysis include Cargill Incorporated, Pepsico, Inc., Kellogg Company, General Mills Incorporation, Nutrisystem, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Weight Watchers, Inc., Kraft Foods, Inc., Ingredion, and Medifast, Inc.

« » 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

💡Ice Cream Ingredients Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ice-cream-market

💡Natural Food & Drinks Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/natural-food-and-drinks-market

💡Coffee Beans Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coffee-beans-market

💡Royal Jelly Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/royal-jelly-market-A15111

💡Food 3D Printing Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-3d-printing-market-A08587

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.