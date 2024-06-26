Proenc’s Anti-Ligature TV Enclosure Sets New Benchmark For Safety And Security In Healthcare & Correctional Institutions
One of the premier manufacturers of safe electronic enclosures introduces its new cutting-edge anti-ligature TV enclosureDOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES , June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the premier manufacturers of safe electronic enclosures introduces its new cutting-edge anti-ligature TV enclosure meant for healthcare and correctional facilities. The company claims that it is an innovative solution that meets a significant gap in the industry for high-security television enclosures necessary for protecting vulnerable segments of the population.
Transforming Safety for Sensitive Areas
it is claimed that the ProEnc’s Anti Ligature TV Enclosure is designed with the client’s safety in mind as it is designed to meet all the set safety standards especially where self-harm or tampering is a great concern. There are rounded corners, all fasteners are installed in the recess, screens are shatter-resistant, and there are no sharp angles where it would be possible to attach ligatures, thereby minimizing the chances of an injury.
“With our Anti Ligature TV Enclosure, we are offering a crucial product that, easily, goes beyond the safety standards for psychiatric hospitals, mental health facilities, and correctional facilities,” shared the CEO of ProEnc. ‘It is comforting to assure administrators and caregivers that they have a safe and secure solution for the television displays.’
Below Are the Key Features and Benefits Outlined By The Company:
1. Tamper-Proof Construction: The housing of ProEnc is made of strong materials that cannot be easily opened or damaged in any way possible. It also guarantees durability and remains safer even in the toughest of conditions.
2. Versatility in Installation: The enclosure can be fixed on the wall, hung on the ceiling, or set in the corner, contributing to versatility depending on the room layout. This flexibility is essential in making the best use of space and achieving particular institutional objectives concerning the enclosure.
3. VESA Compatibility: It also offers VESA compatibility for better compatibility and installation of the television relative to existing hardware while providing stability.
4. Easy Maintenance: The elegance of the structure means that access to maintenance and cleaning can be achieved without posing any threat to the users. This is especially pertinent where an emphasis is placed on the cleanliness and utility of the space.
Providing for the Needs of Contemporary Facilities
Besides being an example of how design and development come up with solutions for specific problems, the Anti Ligature TV Enclosure by ProEnc reminds us of the complexity of the environment in which healthcare and correctional institutions are typically situated. During the development of the product, the team cooperated with professionals in the above-mentioned fields to tailor the enclosure to the particular requirements of these industries.
The Head of Product Development at ProEnc, said, ‘All the first installations received nothing but positive feedback.’ ’Clients like our products due to the hard work that is put into detail and particularly the design of these kinds of enclosures which are both efficient and easy to operate’.
Future Developments
In the future, ProEnc hopes to increase the variety of products developed for safety reasons to encompass even more innovations, thereby underscoring the company’s devotion to its clients and their needs.
”There is always a continuous focus on innovation to develop the product and to satisfy the customers,” John Smith opined. Unquestionably, our Anti Ligature TV Enclosure is only the start; we are eager for future designs that will be introduced into the market.
For more information about ProEnc’s Anti Ligature TV Enclosure and other products, please visit For detailed information please go to https://www.lcdtvenclosure.com/anti-ligature-tv-solution.
About ProEnc
ProEnc is a global manufacturer and distributor of secure electronic enclosures with its headquarters in the Netherlands. Having centred its operations on the key values of quality, innovation, and the needs of the customer, ProEnc has emerged as a business partner that institutions can depend on. The company’s product portfolio covers TV enclosures, digital signage and any electronics that concern the application to harsh environments to protect users.
ProEnc LLC
ProEnc LLC
+1 862-234-5981
info@lcdtvenclosure.com