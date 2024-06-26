Home Textile Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $164.2 Billion by 2028

The Business Research Company’s Home Textile Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

Home Textile Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Home Textile Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global home textile market, encompassing fabrics and furnishings for residential use, has witnessed robust growth in recent years. Valued at $122.27 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $130.92 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. It will grow to $164.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.This growth can be attributed to various factors such as increasing focus on patient flow optimization and regulatory compliance in healthcare facilities.

Growing Demand for Home Aesthetic Improvement Drives Market Growth
The rising trend towards enhancing home aesthetics is a significant driver for the home textile market. Homeowners are increasingly investing in products like curtains, textured tablecloths, and cushions to transform living spaces visually. A survey conducted by Slickdeals in May 2023 revealed that 69% of US homeowners feel embarrassed about their home aesthetics, prompting 78% to plan improvement projects with an average spend of $1753 per household. This surge in demand underscores the market's growth trajectory driven by aesthetic enhancement initiatives.

Explore the global home textile market with a detailed sample report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13455&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends
Major companies such as Mohawk Industries Inc., Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd., and Ralph Lauren KBE are at the forefront of innovation in the home textile market. These companies are leveraging advanced technologies like RESTech COTTON to enhance product durability, moisture management, and sustainability in cotton bedding. RESTech COTTON technology, launched by Cotton Incorporated, offers improved thermo-regulation and comfort, catering to evolving consumer preferences for sustainable home textile solutions.
Innovative solutions like RESTech COTTON technology are set to redefine the market landscape, addressing critical challenges while meeting consumer demands for quality and sustainability.

Segments of the Home Textile Market
• Product: Bedroom Linen, Bathroom Linen, Kitchen Linen, Carpets and Floor Coverings
• Material: Polyester, Cotton, Silk, Wool, Other Materials
• Distribution Channel: Offline, Online
• End-User: Residential, Commercial
Asia-Pacific Leads the Home Textile Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the home textile market in 2023 and is poised to maintain its dominance through the forecast period. The region's robust market presence is attributed to significant consumer demand, rapid urbanization, and economic growth.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-textile-global-market-report

Home Textile Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Home Textile Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on home textile market size, home textile market drivers and trends, home textile market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The home textile market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

