IncludeHealth Partners with OrthoForum Value Network to Revolutionize Musculoskeletal Care

Columbus, OH, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncludeHealth, a leading provider of virtual physical therapy and patient data collection, is proud to announce its partnership with OrthoForum Value Network (OVN), marking a significant milestone in the advancement of value-based musculoskeletal care. This collaboration designates IncludeHealth as OVN's preferred partner for digital technology and virtual physical therapy, leveraging IncludeHealth's innovative computer vision technology to deliver an integrated solution that extends physician-led MSK care to patients across the United States.

OrthoForum Value Network combines the collective strength and coverage of the OrthoForum and OrthoConnect to lead the transformation of musculoskeletal value-based care delivery. With a network encompassing 150 orthopedic groups and 5,000 physicians across 45 states, the OVN connects employers and patients with the most appropriate, timely care through access to the nation’s most experienced, independent musculoskeletal professionals. This partnership with IncludeHealth propels OVN into a new era of healthcare delivery, combining IncludeHealth's cutting-edge technology with OVN's extensive provider network to create the nation’s foremost musculoskeletal value-based delivery system.

Ryan Eder, Founder & CEO of IncludeHealth, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with OrthoForum Value Network to transform musculoskeletal care across the nation. At IncludeHealth, we believe in leveraging technology to break down barriers to access, and this partnership allows us to bring our vision to life on an unprecedented scale. Together, we are setting a new standard for care that is not only more accessible but also more affordable.”

Heath Kirshner, Executive Director of OVN, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "IncludeHealth's innovative approach to virtual physical therapy and data collection perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver superior value-based care. By integrating IncludeHealth's technology into our network, we are enhancing our ability to manage musculoskeletal outcomes and costs effectively, benefiting both our patients and our partners in the healthcare ecosystem."

This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in the management of musculoskeletal health, promising to deliver better access for patients while addressing the economic challenges facing the healthcare system today.

For more information about IncludeHealth and OrthoForum Value Network, please visit IncludeHealth's website and OVN's website.

For a video about the partnership, please visit: https://www.includehealth.com/videos/ovn



About IncludeHealth

IncludeHealth is an innovative healthcare technology company focused on delivering virtual physical therapy and patient data collection. Powered by computer vision, IncludeHealth's platform digitizes physical therapy and delivers personalized, measured, and interactive care directly through patients' devices without additional hardware or downloads. Recognized with over 40 innovation and health awards, IncludeHealth partners with employers, health plans, and providers to deliver accessible and affordable care.

https://www.includehealth.com

About OVN

The OrthoForum Value Network represents nation's leaders for MSK care, both operative and non-operative, and combines the collective strength and coverage of the OrthoForum and OrthoConnect to lead the transformation of musculoskeletal value-based care delivery. OVN connects employers and patients with the most appropriate, timely care through access to the nation’s most experienced, independent musculoskeletal professionals.

https://orthoforumvaluenetwork.com

