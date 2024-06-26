Temperature modulation devices global market 2024 to reach $4.82 billion by 2028 at rate of 13.8%

Temperature modulation devices Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Temperature modulation devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Temperature Modulation Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the temperature modulation devices market size is predicted to reach from $2.92 billion in 2023 to $3.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% to $4.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The growth in the temperature modulation devices market is due to the increasing number of surgical procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest temperature modulation devices market share. Major players in the temperature modulation devices market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Medtronic plc, ABB Group, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Temperature Modulation Devices Market Segments

•By Product: Portable Blood Or IV Fluid Warmers, Conductive Patient Warming Systems, Convective Patient Warming Systems, Conductive Patient Cooling Systems, Other Products

•By Application: Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Coronary Care, Newborn Care, Other Applications

•By End Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End User

•By Geography: The global temperature modulation devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Temperature modulation devices are medical instruments designed to precisely control and maintain the body temperature of patients. These devices are essential in various clinical settings to either raise or lower a patient's body temperature to achieve therapeutic goals. The purpose of these devices varies depending on the clinical context, but generally, they are used for patient warming or cooling to ensure optimal physiological conditions during medical treatments and surgeries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Temperature Modulation Devices Market Characteristics

3. Temperature Modulation Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Temperature Modulation Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Temperature Modulation Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Temperature Modulation Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Temperature Modulation Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

