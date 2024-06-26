Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $12.84 Billion by 2028

Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The macular edema and macular degeneration market has shown robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.84 billion in 2023 to $9.65 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. It will grow to $12.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, heightened awareness and early diagnosis, global initiatives in eye health, pharmaceutical innovations, and enhanced patient advocacy and support.

Rising Diabetes Population Drives Market Growth

The rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide is a key driver for the macular edema and macular degeneration market. Diabetes damages the blood vessels in the eye, leading to conditions such as macular edema and macular degeneration. According to a report by The British Diabetic Association in April 2023, the number of people living with diabetes has reached unprecedented levels, significantly contributing to the market's expansion.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the macular edema and macular degeneration market, including F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., and Novartis AG, are focusing on innovative product developments to enhance treatment outcomes. For instance, Genentech Inc.'s Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa), approved for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), represents a significant advancement in treatment options.

Segments

• Treatment Type: Drug Therapy, Laser Treatment

• Application: Macular Edema, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Cystoid Macular Edema (CME), Macular Degeneration, Dry age-related macular degeneration, Wet age-related macular degeneration

• End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the macular edema and macular degeneration market in 2023, attributed to high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of novel therapies. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

