North America The Largest Region In The Intussusception Market in 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intussusception market size has grown significantly in recent years, expanding from $4.22 billion in 2023 to $4.45 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. It will grow to $5.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth is attributed to improved diagnostic capabilities, increased awareness, and advancements in global healthcare infrastructure, alongside substantial investments in research and development and collaborations among healthcare entities.

Rising Incidence of Intestinal Disorders Driving Market Growth

The rising incidence of intestinal disorders, including inflammatory bowel disease and gastrointestinal cancers, is expected to fuel further growth in the intussusception market. These conditions necessitate earlier diagnosis, improved treatment options, and enhanced support for patients, thereby positively impacting their health outcomes.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies in the intussusception market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, and Novartis AG, among others. These players are focusing on developing innovative treatments and diagnostic technologies to meet the growing demand for pediatric gastrointestinal care.

Innovations such as minimally invasive treatment approaches and pediatric-specific interventions are emerging trends in the market. Research on etiology and risk factors, coupled with global epidemiological studies and the implementation of vaccination programs, are further shaping the market landscape.

Segments

• Type: Idiopathic Intussusception, Secondary Intussusception

• Treatment: Enema Reduction, Surgery, Other Treatment

• Diagnosis: Barium Enema, Ultrasound, X-Ray, Computerized Tomography (CT)

• End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-User

North America Leading the Intussusception Market

In 2023, North America dominated the intussusception market, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced medical technologies. The region continues to lead in market share, with significant contributions from the United States and Canada.

