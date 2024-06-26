Mobile Accessories Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Mobile Accessories Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mobile Accessories Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $331.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for mobile accessories, market, encompassing supplementary hardware and add-on devices aimed at enhancing mobile phone functionality and aesthetics, is poised for robust expansion in the coming years. Starting from a market size of $234.04 billion in 2023, it is expected to grow to $252.92 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. It will grow to $331.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth trajectory can be attributed to factors such as the proliferation of smartphones, evolving fashion trends, the rise of e-commerce platforms, increasing durability concerns related to mobile devices, and the integration of multiple functions.

E-commerce Driving Market Growth

The growing prominence of e-commerce platforms is expected to significantly drive the expansion of the mobile accessories market. E-commerce facilitates easy access to a wide array of mobile accessories from various brands, allowing consumers to compare products conveniently and make informed purchase decisions from the comfort of their homes. According to the Boston Consulting Group Inc., e-commerce sales in Europe saw a 3% increase in October 2023, while in the US and Asia, the increase was 7% in 2022. Globally, e-commerce is projected to grow by 9% annually by 2027, further bolstering market growth.

Explore the global mobile accessories market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13488&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the mobile accessories market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Sony Corporation. These key players are focusing on innovation to introduce eco-friendly accessories, integrate augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities, enhance smartphone cameras, and adopt 5G technology, thereby driving market growth and competitiveness.

Market Segments

The mobile accessories market is segmented by type into Earphones or Headphones, Charger, Power Bank, Protective Cases, and Other Types. It is further segmented by price range outlook (Premium, Medium, Low), sector (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Retail, Hospitality, Health Care), and distribution channel (Online, Offline).

Regional Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Growing Rapidly

North America emerged as the largest region in the mobile accessories market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high consumer spending. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by expanding smartphone adoption and increasing disposable incomes across emerging economies.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-accessories-global-market-report

Mobile Accessories Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mobile Accessories Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mobile accessories market size, mobile accessories market drivers and trends, mobile accessories market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The mobile accessories market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mobile Imaging Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-imaging-services-global-market-report

Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/micro-mobile-data-center-global-market-report

Mobile And Wireless Backhaul Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-and-wireless-backhaul-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293