Global corporate learning management system (lms) market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Corporate Learning Management System Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The corporate learning management system (LMS) market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.21 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 23.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The corporate learning management system (lms) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.92 billion in 2023 to $12.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to talent development and employee engagement, rise of blended learning, cost reduction and efficiency, globalization of workforces, e-learning and digital transformation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The corporate learning management system (lms) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to vendor consolidation and platform evolution, globalization and multilingual support, integration with HR and talent management, continuous learning culture, focus on employee well-being.

Growth driver of the corporate learning management system (lms) market

The increasing demand for skill-based and goal-driven training is expected to propel the growth of the corporate learning management system LMS) market in the coming years. Skill-based and goal-driven training entails focusing on developing specific skills while aligning learning objectives with predetermined goals or outcomes. LMS facilitates skill-based and goal-driven training by providing a structured platform for organizing, delivering, and tracking learning content tailored to specific skills and objectives.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the corporate learning management system (lms) market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Xerox Corporation, Aptara Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Blackboard Inc., PowerSchool, Seismic Software Inc., HealthStream Inc., D2L Corporation, Paylocity Holding Corporation, Docebo Inc., Paycor HCM Inc., Instructure Inc., G-Cube LMS, Moodle, City and Guilds Group.

Major companies operating in the corporate learning management system market are focusing on technologically advanced tools such as digital, self-service, and educational tools to gain a competitive advantage. Digital, self-service educational tools refer to online resources or platforms that empower learners to independently access and engage with educational content, fostering a self-directed learning experience.

Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Type: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: Software And Technology, Retail, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Government And Defense

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the corporate learning management system (lms) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of corporate learning management system (lms).

Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market Definition

A corporate learning management system (LMS) refers to a software platform designed to manage and administer training and educational programs within an organization. It serves as a centralized hub for delivering, tracking, and managing various learning and development initiatives. The primary purpose of a corporate LMS is to facilitate the training and skill development of employees, ensuring that they acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to perform their jobs effectively.

Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on corporate learning management system market size, corporate learning management system market drivers and trends, corporate learning management system market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The corporate learning management system market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

