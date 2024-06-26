Asia Pacific The Largest Region In The Laryngeal Mask Market in 2023

Laryngeal Mask Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laryngeal mask market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $2.08 billion in 2023 to $2.33 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. It will grow to $3.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.This growth can be attributed to increasing surgical procedures, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, advancements in material science, a growing global aging population, and heightened focus on patient safety.

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Driving Market Growth

The rising number of surgical procedures worldwide is a key factor propelling the expansion of the laryngeal mask market. These masks serve as crucial alternatives to traditional facemasks during anesthesia, ensuring unobstructed airways in surgeries involving general anesthesia. The market is also benefiting from their use in urgent situations for patients experiencing airway complications.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as Teleflex Incorporated, Intersurgical Limited, and Medtronic PLC are focusing on partnerships to enhance market reach and gain a competitive edge. For instance, Teleflex Incorporated partnered with Premier Inc. in July 2023 to offer special rates on specific medical products, including laryngeal mask airways, aimed at improving patient care efficiency.

Innovation trends include the integration of artificial intelligence, adoption of 3D printing technology for enhanced mask features, and a shift towards eco-friendly materials to meet sustainability goals.

Segments:

• Type: Reusable Laryngeal Masks, Disposable Laryngeal Masks

• Patient: Children, Adult, Geriatric

• End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-User

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America held the largest share of the laryngeal mask market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by rapid expansion in healthcare facilities and increasing surgical procedures across emerging economies.

