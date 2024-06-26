Graphic Card Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $44.01 Billion by 2024

Graphic Card Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The graphic card market, essential for rendering images, videos, and 3D graphics, is projected to grow from $32.54 billion in 2023 to $44.01 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3%. It will grow to $133.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.9%. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of e-learning, social media marketing, globalization trends, and the expansion of freelance and gig economies.

Surge in Popularity of Video Games Driving Market Growth

The surge in popularity of video games is a significant driver for the graphic card market. Video games leverage graphic cards to deliver high-quality graphics and immersive experiences, contributing to the market's expansion. According to the Entertainment Software Association, US consumers spent $59.6 billion on video games in 2021, underscoring the growing demand for enhanced gaming experiences.

Explore the latest trends and forecasts in the graphic card market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13447&type=smp

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Key companies such as Apple Inc., Nvidia Corporation, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. are focusing on integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their next-generation gaming graphics cards. For instance, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. launched the Radeon RX 7600 in 2023, leveraging AI and ML for superior streaming and gaming experiences at 1080p resolution.

Market Segments

• Type: Dedicated, Integrated, Hybrid

• Device: Computer, Tablet, Smartphone, Gaming Console, Television, Other Devices

• Application: Gaming, Content Creation And Multimedia, Virtual Reality (VR) And Augmented Reality (AR), AI And ML

• Industry: Electronics, IT And Telecommunication, Defense And Intelligence, Media And Entertainment, Other Industries

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the graphic card market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are outlined in the comprehensive market report.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/graphic-card-global-market-report

Graphic Card Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Graphic Card Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on graphic card market size, graphic card market drivers and trends, graphic card market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The graphic card market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geographic-information-system-gis-software-global-market-report

Photographic And Photocopying Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/photographic-and-photocopying-equipment-global-market-report

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrographic-survey-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293