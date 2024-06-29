Multifaceted Maxwell Leadership Institute Intervention Offered Amidst a Declared National Emergency
Leadership's Grand Theory the Multifaceted Intervention Offered to Reduce Low Birth Rate and Highest Global Suicide Rate
Leadership in absence of moral action is unsustainable”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Emergency: Nation’s Birth Rate Projected to Decrease
After 18 years and ₩383 trillion, the birth decreased from 1.13 in 2006 to .76 and is projected to decline to .68 between now and the end of the year - 2024. It has been determined by psychologists for decades that directing funds in this way toward a problem is not a panacea and yields mixed results. Empirical evidence of the current problem confirms such findings. However, wisely directing a portion of such funding towards an intervention that reaches the hearts and minds of people not only works with this generation of people but those to come. As a caution, to simply follow what others do in another nation is an accident waiting to happen, since many make causal claims, the contexts are different in each country, and there are latent variables responsible for any seeming success.
The Maxwell Leadership Institute, a foreign-invested company has come to Korea with its U.S. Patent Pending multifaceted intervention that works at the heart of the problem declared as a national emergency, while intervening in the world’s first and fourth highest suicide rates in the world according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), respectively. The multifaceted intervention premised on leadership’s grand theory, also can mitigate Korea’s portion of the $8.3 trillion global output problem due to low engagement, crisis in Korean hospitals, injustice, and a divided government.
Leadership’s grand theory (LGT), the long-sought-after general theory by a generation of scholars, was discovered in Korea by the leadership scholar-practitioner (scientist) Kenneth-Maxwell Nance. His strategy is to align government agencies and educate government, parents, and children, with a special emphasis on the Ministry of Education.
Kenneth-Maxwell Nance is a current leadership scholar-practitioner (scientist). Founder, leadership's grand theory (LGT). Director, and investor, registered with the Ministry of Strategy and Finance (MOSF) in Asia. Retired military officer, U.S. Department of Defense. Over four decades of leadership experience. Certified speaker, coach, and trainer with the John Maxwell Team (JMT). Past teacher, High Court, Republic of Korea. Four-term commission, Metropolitan City Government. Chairman, and minister.
He has four awards authorized by U.S. Presidents, 16 national awards, and 25 commendations for leadership and high performance. Military Academy Leadership Award winner and honor graduate; awarded the General Louis C. Menetrey Distinguished Leader award; Korea National Police Award. In addition, Kenneth-Maxwell possesses 34 professional certificates of training and is a certified instructor by the U.S. Army Intelligence Schools and Center. He is certified in communication security management. Kenneth-Maxwell Nance holds memberships in the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP), American Psychological Association (APA), Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), International Leadership Association (ILA), Academy of International Business (AIB), American Management Association (AMA), Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Project Management Institute (PMI), and Mental Wellness Society.
His other education includes a Bachelor of Business Management; Master of Business Administration, MBA, Leadership & Sustainability; a Harvard Kennedy School, Public Leadership Credential; and a Ph.D. , Industrial and Organizational Psychology, Leadership Development and Coaching; Ph.D. Candidate (2024). Kenneth-Maxwell Nance was inducted into Psi Chi, International Honor Society in Psychology; Golden Key International Honour Society; National Society of Leadership and Success; and became a recipient of Norwegian Prime Minister Christian Michelsen Bayonet.
One of his life’s purposes is to make leadership the best it can be in this lifetime, to improve the lives and livelihoods of people globally. Therefore, it's no surprise the organization he founded would deliver the best in leadership towards the best in life and the best in life towards the best in leadership.
