Toasters Global Market 2024 to reach $5.76 billion by 2028 at rate of 10%
Toasters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Toasters Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the toasters market size is predicted to reach from $3.59 billion in 2023 to $3.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% to $5.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%.
The growth in the toasters market is due to the rising consumption of bakery products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest toasters market share. Major players in the toasters market include Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Groupe SEB SA, The Middleby Corporation, De'Longhi Group.
Toasters Market Segments
• By Product Type: Pop-Up Toasters, Toaster Ovens, Conveyor Toasters
• By Distribution channel: Online, Offline
• By End-User: Residential, Commercial
• By Geography: The global toasters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Toasters are kitchen appliances designed to toast bakery products by exposing them to radiant heat. It consists of heated metal wires (known as heating elements) positioned inside a slot or chamber, where the bread or other items are placed for toasting. The heating elements generate heat, which toasts the surfaces of the bread or baked goods, resulting in a crisp and golden-brown exterior.
