Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, driven by advancements in disease management and increased healthcare access. Starting at $1.31 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $1.44 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved disease understanding, increased awareness and diagnosis, changing healthcare policies, collaborations in clinical trials, and supportive patient advocacy.

Rising Patient Pool and Focus on Quality of Life Drive Market Growth
The market for IPC devices is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $2.01 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors fueling this expansion include an expanding patient pool, heightened focus on enhancing patient quality of life, increased research collaborations, and global health initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access.

Key Players and Market Trends
Major companies such as Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Stryker Corporation are intensifying their efforts in developing innovative IPC devices. For instance, the introduction of wearable IPC devices, like the Fist Assist Model FA-1 by Fist Assist Devices LLC, signifies a shift towards more user-friendly and automated solutions. These innovations aim to improve circulation and prevent conditions like deep vein thrombosis (DVT), particularly in patients with limited mobility.

Market Segments
• Type: Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE)
• Distribution Channel: Clinics, Pharmacies, Online Channels, Other Offline Channels
• Application: Home Use, Hospital

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market
North America dominated the IPC devices market in 2023, attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies.

Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intermittent pneumatic compression (ipc) devices market size, intermittent pneumatic compression (ipc) devices market drivers and trends, intermittent pneumatic compression (ipc) devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

